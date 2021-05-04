RealSelf Acquires YNS Group to Continue Their Global Vision of Making Every Investment In Modern Beauty Worth It. Now Serving Medical Aesthetics Market Across Europe, South America, and Beyond

- Expanding consumer reach to over 15 countries including Spain, Italy, France and LATAM

- Acquisition adds more than three million monthly active users

- RealSelf properties will now serve more than 100M consumers annually across more than 170 countries

SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf.com , the medical aesthetics industry's leading community and marketplace, announced today the acquisition of YNS Group , a portfolio of online destinations - including multiestetica.com , guidaestetica.it , estheticon.de and multiestetica.mx . - serving millions of international consumers throughout Europe and LATAM. Similar to RealSelf, the YNS platforms provide aesthetics consumers invaluable services including doctor reviews & online booking, patient testimonials, procedure information, and access to their extremely engaged community who offer helpful advice and guidance.

"Following our January 2021 acquisition of Tajmeeli.com - the leading cosmetic procedure resource for Arabic speaking consumers - this addition establishes RealSelf properties as the global go-to destinations for all things modern beauty while expanding our market coverage into new geographies," said RealSelf CEO, James Coyle. "From skincare, to minimally invasive, to surgical procedures, and whether you're in Seattle or Spain, RealSelf together with YNS are here to help consumers with each step of their modern beauty journey."

Consumers have experienced a massive shift in lifestyle due to the pandemic including virtual, work-from-home arrangements which have allowed for more discreet, at-home procedure recoveries. These factors have contributed to continued interest in the $17 billion dollar global medical aesthetics industry and RealSelf is primed and poised to meet consumers' worldwide demand with this acquisition.

"RealSelf and YNS are the perfect match to build upon and deliver global momentum in the aesthetics market. We are bringing together two remarkable customer-centric teams passionate about continually improving how consumers, doctors, and brands interact and are ecstatic to join forces to accelerate growth," said YNS Group CEO, José Luis Ferrer. "Combining our respective in-market expertise with a track record of driving innovation, together we are confident we can make even more of a positive impact on how consumers research cosmetic treatments, share their experiences, and connect with top providers."

"At RealSelf we are relentless about providing trusted, high-quality, unbiased medical aesthetics information so that every investment in modern beauty is worth it," said Coyle. "With this acquisition, we're expanding our vision further across the globe and together, we're making the experience easier for millions of more consumers to make smart, confident decisions through even more patient reviews, unretouched before & after photos, access to medical experts, and in-depth procedure information. We're excited to innovate even further and drive growth."

About RealSelf, Inc.

RealSelf is the go-to online destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin-care products to emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

About YNS

Your New Self's mission is to help people interested in medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery easily find comprehensive information including before and after photos, testimonials, articles, videos, recommendations, doctors, and pricing. YNS platforms are there throughout the entire journey to help people achieve excellent results. YNS Group's properties include multiestetica.com , guidaestetica.it , multiesthetique.fr , estheticon.de , estheticon.cz , estheticon.pl , multiestetica.mx , clinicasesteticas.cl , esteticas.com.ar , cirurgia.net and clinicasestetica.com.co

For more information, visit YNS About Us .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502034/RS_Global_View.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676122/RealSelf_Logo.jpg