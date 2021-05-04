Natura &Co raises US$1 billion in Sustainability-Linked Bond offer

With the transaction to enhance the Group's debt profile, Natura is committed to reducing relative greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the use of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging.

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (B3 - NTCO3; NYSE - NTCO), which includes the Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop brands, concluded yesterday an international fundraising of US$1 billion in bonds linked to sustainability goals ("ESG Bond"). The issue was carried out by its subsidiary, Natura Cosméticos S.A. ("Natura"), with Natura & Co Holding S.A. acting as the guarantor.

The funds will be used to refinance existing debt, in line with the Group's liability management plan to improve its capital structure. The seven-year notes mature on May 3, 2028 and carry an interest coupon of 4.125% per year, to be paid on a half-yearly basis. The offer was the single largest Sustainability Linked Bond issuance to date in Latin America.

Since 2007, Natura has been a carbon neutral company. In addition, the company has also been making a series of efforts to reduce its relative emissions, which fell 33% between 2007 and 2013, and an additional 11% through 2020.

The transaction commits Natura to meet two environmental performance indicators by 2026 year-end: i) reducing scopes 1, 2 and 3 of relative greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by another 13%, and ii) reaching 25% of post-consumer recycled ("PCR") plastic in plastic product packaging. These goals are aligned with the Group's "Commitment to Life, Sustainability Vision 2030" and support Natura &Co's efforts to address the global climate crisis and adopt full packaging circularity.

The year 2019 is considered as the baseline for the targets stipulated in the issue and the penalty if these indicators are not reached is an increase of 65 basis-points in the interest rate as of November 2027.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Natura &Co, stated: "The successful raising of US$1 billion in bonds linked to sustainability targets is a milestone for Natura &Co and for Natura, and is the largest-ever single issuance by a Brazilian issuer. The strong demand for the securities is a recognition by the market of the Group's solid capacity to deliver social, environmental and financial results. Natura already has a long and consistent history of commitment to sustainability and is now taking a further step connecting and aligning financial and environmental targets."

