Halberd Corporation Appoints New Chief Technical Officer to Optimize Upcoming Experiments On Radio Frequency and Laser Eradication of Disease

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the appointment of Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, previously a consultant to Halberd Corporation, to the position of Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Patricio Reyes, former Chief Technical Officer, has requested reduced duties due to pressing other outside commitments, but will continue to serve as a valuable contributor to the company moving forward, as a consultant.
Dr. Felder is a Board-Certified Neurologist and is the author of numerous patents, including critical patents on the development of radio frequency and laser emissive energy in the extracorporeal eradication of disease. Dr. Felder, in his new role, will oversee the coordination of testing in these fields at three university-affiliated organizations.
William A Hartman, President, CEO and Chairman stated, "This move will not only fill the spot vacated by Dr. Reyes, but is intended to maximize the benefits of our R&D tests at Youngstown State University, where we intend to conduct simultaneous experimentations on both radio frequency and laser methods to eradicate E. coli bacteria from water, as a prelude to eradicating disease from bodily fluids. Most of the required equipment and supplies have either been recently secured or are already on hand, and the start of testing is imminent. Tests on other pathogens, including Covid-19 will be conducted after demonstrating success in eliminating E. coli bacteria from distilled water, initially, and subsequently from human bodily fluids.
"Halberd's technology is protected via two existing patents on the requisite extra-corporeal (outside the body) process and eight related provisional patent applications filed in the last year.
"Our scientists believe that the advantage of radio frequency and lasers to eradicate disease antigens is that virtually no disease would be immune from these processes, and there would be virtually no known side effects from disease treatment. We are exploring both radio frequency and lasers to eradicate disease so that the most appropriate methodology can be applied to each specific disease. If successful, these processes could revolution the worldwide medical industry."
About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies:
Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.
Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.
Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -
On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.
The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.
The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.
We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.
