Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.

Duos management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-3088

International dial-in: 201-389-0927

Confirmation: 13719502

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

