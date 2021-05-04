51 North Capital GmbH: 51 NORTH Brings Specialisation to Private Placement

With a growing trend towards specialisation in alternative asset classes, clear differentiation has become key to fund managers and investors alike. This trend is being continued in the private placement space by 51 North Capital, an independent advisor focused on helping GPs globally raise capital from investors in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - the DACH region.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / The significant and accelerating growth of alternative asset classes continues to encourage specialisation throughout the industry. What was once an environment in which LPs had a small allocation to this non-core part of their overall portfolio and would pick one or two generalist GPs just to fill the spot, is now a diverse landscape of fund managers in which specialisation - whether by regional or industry focus, or a clear hands-on approach to value creation - makes a world of difference.

This broad trend towards specialisation within alternatives is also being brought to the fundraising landscape. While many private placement firms have established themselves as global generalists and continue to be the right partners for many GPs, there is a growing space for advisors with a more targeted approach.

That is why Christian von Massenbach, former Managing Director in Evercore's private placement group with responsibility for the DACH region, and Fabian Pötter, who co-headed one of Europe's largest infrastructure investment platforms at Golding Capital Partners, decided to join forces at 51 North Capital - a regionally focused placement agent covering LPs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"As we have seen the alternatives asset space develop over the past decade, the importance of specialisation has become increasingly apparant. We've seen it in the GPs we've advised and invested with, respectively, and we're excited to now offer the same specialised approach to GPs seeking partners in our region of focus," said Christian von Massenbach, who brings over 21 years' experience covering the DACH LP community across private equity, infrastructure and private debt.

The Partners pursue a "local-to-local" approach, designed to allow complete focus on a market where they have deep, trusted relationships and can offer genuine insight. The DACH region has the scale and growth required to support such a dedicated approach, comprising strong economies such as Germany - the 4th largest economy globally - with an LP market that is well established but also growing, through new entrants and expanding alternatives allocations.

With the background of its founders, 51 NORTH's offering not only includes regionally focused distribution capabilities but also a strong strategic advisory component. "After years investing in funds and co-investments as an LP, reviewing hundreds of offerings with different strategies, sales pitches and partnership terms, I'm excited to bring the target audience's perspective directly to GPs," stated Fabian Pötter, who brings over 18 years' investment experience, most recently as Co-Head of Infrastructure at Golding Capital Partners.

This specialist approach has sparked significant interest in the GP market, and 51 NORTH is launching with mandates in place across all of its target asset classes.

About 51 NORTH

www.51northcapital.com

