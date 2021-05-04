IIRF- Israeli IR Forum and IHS Markit Survey Report Reveals Top Trends Impacting Israeli Investor Relations Pros

During COVID-19, Israeli companies saw increased frequency of investor engagement and greater management time spent on IR activities as a result but engage with investors less frequently and host fewer Investor Days than global companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent collaborative virtual event held by The Israeli Investor Relations Forum (IIRF) and IHS Markit, a global leading data and information provider, where initial survey responses were shared and discussed by an expert panel, IHS Markit's perception team have analysed the results and published the survey findings.

The local Israeli responses are benchmarked against IHS Markit's 2020 Corporate Access Survey of over 300 global IRO's.

Key findings:

Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) issues are included in 75% of Israeli IR Professionals communications

52% of Israeli survey respondents host investor days, compared to 77% of global companies

Targeting new investors and improving investor messaging are 2 major priorities for Israeli IR Professionals in 2021

On average, Israeli respondents attend 4.1 non-deal roadshows, which is below the global average of 6.4

Given the ever-evolving investment landscape of 2020 and 2021, it is unsurprising that ESG emerged as a hot topic for Israeli IR professionals, which is a trend that IHS Markit expects to see continue to grow through 2021 and beyond. The survey also reveals that there is a disparity in Israeli IR activities when compared to global best practices, particularly in relation to less frequent investor days, non-deal roadshows and conference attendance.

Iris Golani, Head of the IIRF, Israeli IR Forum emphasis; "I'm proud to share the first survey ever made for the Israeli IR community, it is interesting to compare the results to the global market, our major mission as a forum is to make sure Israeli best-practice IROs activities will be as much identical as possible to other countries, mainly the US. The Forum places Israel alongside many other countries with similar forums around the world, thus promoting international standards shared by Western nations."

Ari Davies, IHS Markit's Global Head of Corporate Analytics shared, "Our study of Israeli IR programs found both a significant opportunity and increasing prioritization for global targeting efforts aimed at attracting new capital to innovative and growing Israeli companies. Strategies to engage investors in Europe, North America, and APAC are key considerations as teams plan for a post-COVID marketing environment."

To read the full report, visit: https://cdn.ihsmarkit.com/www/pdf/0421/IHSMarkitIIRF2021MemberSurveyReport.pdf

For the virtual event, visit:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3001638/58BB09389E6DC39D983A6C69FE6EAF39

About The Israeli Investor Relations Forum (IIRF) of the Israeli Association of Publicly Traded Companies

The Israeli Investor Relations Forum (IIRF), of the Israeli Association of Publicly Traded Companies is Israel's core Investor Relations organization who aim to lead and promote the field of investor relations (IR) in Israel, based on the understanding that proper IR can provide value and growth to companies, as well as to the capital markets and Israel's business sector more generally. The IIRF founded on 2018 and provided a professional platform for Investor Relations executives in Israel.

