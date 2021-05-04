Calyxt Announces Next Generation Premium Soybean Product Line Performance Best-In-Class for High Oleic, Ultra-Low Linolenic Profile

Next Generation Premium Soybean Product Line Contains Ultra-Low Levels of Linolenic Acid Positioning it to be the Most Stable Premium Soybean Oil Available on the Market

R&D Advancement with Complex Plant Biological Pathways Enables Calyxt to Deliver Next Generation Plant-Based Solutions in Rapid Time Frame

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, announced today that its next generation premium high oleic low linolenic (HOLL) soybean oil trait has exceeded industry performance targets expected in the premium oil segment. This marks a step-improvement on Calyxt's first gene-edited product that was commercialized in the U.S. by delivering superior functional performance plus a -superior functional performance and fatty acid profile superior to other premium oils.

Preliminary composition analysis indicates that Calyxt's trait for its next generation soybean with a high oleic and low linolenic fatty acid profile is best-in-class. It is expected to offer the highest levels of heart-healthy oleic acid and ultra-low levels of linolenic acid of any premium oil, on par with high-oleic sunflower oil.

"Our R&D team continues to identify and unlock high value plant-based products and metabolites through the use of Calyxt's proprietary TALEN® editing systems, breeding approaches, and advanced analytics platforms that built upon the learnings from our first edited product," said Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Calyxt. "The early-stage validation of HOLL, our most complex product to date, marks an exciting step-change in our ability to discover, understand and harness the potential of complex plant biological pathways to deliver the next generation of plant-based solutions in a fraction of the time."

"We're excited by the performance of the HOLL trait in terms of desirable fatty acid profile, improved oxidative stability, increased shelf life, and reduced polymerization," said Sarah Reiter, Vice President of Business Development. "We look forward to partnering with elite soybean companies to introduce this trait through their premium seeds as a compelling alternative to commodity soybean and other premium oils."

Calyxt's HOLL was developed through combined proprietary editing technologies and breeding approaches to deliver the desired attributes. Having completed foundation seed production, HOLL will be advancing into seed production for a potential 2023 launch. The company is currently evaluating potential collaborators for the North American and global markets and intends to partner with elite soybean companies to bring this product to market.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

