SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces April 2021 Sales Grew 27% Sequentially to $1.1 Million

Differentiated Inventory and Famous Thursday Night Auction Success Drives 165% Year-Over-Year Growth to $1.1 Million in Monthly Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in April 2021 totaled over $1,060,000 spanning 1,105 products sold,

The strong sequential sales growth was primarily driven by the continued success of the Company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated the majority of total sales from the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received 33.7 million impressions on its listing in the month, driving 342,683 page views.

"We realized a breakthrough month with over $1 million in sales, representing 27% sequential growth and 165% year-over-year growth, a substantial improvement driven by continued robust user engagement metrics," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "I firmly believe that our success is possible as a result of our differentiated sourcing capabilities, which identify truly one-of-a-kind items that inspire the imagination of shoppers and create exciting bidding war dynamics. For example, in the last week of April we sold an $10,999 diamond cocktail ring, an irreplaceable piece that one could not find most anywhere else on earth.

"We are seeing continued demand growth driven by an improving macroeconomic landscape and new pockets of wealth created through what we believe to be stimulus efforts, a robust stock market and newfound cryptocurrency wealth. Jewelry's dual-use as a fashion statement, and as a store of value, has made it a go-to asset class for many. We look forward to scaling up our sourcing efforts in the months to come, enabling higher sales and sustainable value creation for our shareholders over the long-term.

Pictured Above: 18k 18.46ctw AAA Diamond Tanzanite Cocktail Ring, which sold for $10,999 on the SFL Maven eBay store in April.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

