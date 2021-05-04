Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights as at 30th April 2021
London, May 4
4 May 2021
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")
Total Voting Rights
30thApril 2021
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30thApril 2021:
• 491,080,301 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
• 74,584,448 Ordinary shares held in treasury
• 565,664,749 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)
The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 491,080,301.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.
