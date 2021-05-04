Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) -Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC PINK: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 diamond drill program activity.

The drill rig was first commissioned at the Southern Star Property, located in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada where it completed four planned drill holes each to depths of about 600 metres totaling 2,425 metres. Drilling was completed by Diafor Inc. ("Diafor") of Abitibi, Quebec. Phase 1 drilling was designed to investigate the significance of electro-magnetic ("EM") conductors identified and interpreted during the airborne survey completed in 2020. The EM conductors have now been drilled, mineralized zones intercepted, and all samples have now been sent to ALS laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec.





Figure 1. Southern Star Property location along the Lower Detour deformation zone

The Southern Star Property is located in the prolific Fenelon Gold Camp, along the Lower Detour deformation zone, part of the Sunday Lake-Detour crustal scale structural domain recognized for its relation to gold deposits in east central Quebec.

Drilling at Chubb Lithium Property

On April 14th, Diafor demobilized from the Fenelon camp and immediately mobilized onto the Chubb Lithium Property ("Chubb") for a drilling program consisting of 15 diamond drill holes totaling 2,250 metres. The Chubb Lithium property is located 25 km north of the mining community of Val d'Or, Quebec (Figure 2). It is hosted within the La Corne Pegmatite Field which is host to North American Lithium's deposit with reported proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li 2 O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li 2 O (http://na-lithium.com/projects). The Chubb Lithium property is also proximal to the Authier Lithium Deposit of Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) which is estimated to contain measured and indicated resources of 17.18 Mt grading 1.01% Li 2 O and inferred resources of 3.76Mt grading 0.98% Li 2 O (https://sayonamining.com.au/authier-project).

The Chubb Lithium property is dominated by quartz monzodiorite and metasomatized quartz diorite (tonalite). A swarm of spodumene-rich pegmatite dykes intrude fractures and small faults within the plutonic rocks. The pegmatite dykes are 1 to 6 metres thick so far, oriented northwest and vary in length from 25 to 250 metres. The pegmatites are composed of quartz, albite and/or cleavelandite, K-feldspar, muscovite, with 5% to 25% spodumene. There are three pegmatite dykes containing spodumene mineralization.

Great Thunder drilled 3 diamond drill holes for 306m in 2017 on the Property. Highlights included 1.33% Li 2 O over 5.3m in hole C-17-01. Diamond drilling by Wrightbar Mines in 1994 intersected 3.7m grading 1.68% Li 2 O, 2.74m grading 1.00% Li 2 O and 2.4m grading 1.25% Li 2 O. The objective of the current drill program is to extend the lithium-bearing pegmatites along strike and at depth.





Figure 2. Chubb Property location within the Lacorne and La Motte pegmatite (lithium bearing) fields.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

