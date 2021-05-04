Project Recognized as Market Game Changer for Greatest Potential Impact on CSPs

Netcracker announced today that the Orchestrated Multi-Edge Cloud Proof of Concept (PoC) team has won the MEF 3.0 PoC Showcase 2021 award for Market Game Changer. Netcracker and its partners were recognized for the largest potential impact on the CSP market by showcasing how vertical industries can quickly adopt innovative services and build high-value business.

The award-winning PoC, developed by NTT Communications, Netcracker, Microsoft, Juniper Networks and ADVA, demonstrated how on-demand MEC applications and associated connectivity, purchased from a digital marketplace, were automatically deployed by orchestrating across multiple technology domains and public and private edge compute platforms.

Netcracker Edge Orchestration and Service Orchestration played central roles by intelligently and dynamically placing application and connectivity resources in optimal edge cloud locations to meet SLAs. Services were automatically deployed, optimized and assured with full lifecycle management across the multi-edge cloud network. Netcracker's Digital Marketplace provided an intuitive platform and portal for enterprises to purchase and manage services on demand.

"Thanks to the great work of the team, we were able to demonstrate how CSPs can accelerate adoption of multi-edge cloud services on open edge compute platforms," said Daniel Bar-Lev, VP Strategic Programs at MEF. "This validates the real-world use cases behind MEF standards."

"Netcracker is proud to be part of the winning team that demonstrated a significant breakthrough in how edge services can be purchased and deployed," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our orchestration solutions, based on the MEF 3.0 LSO framework, are enabling CSPs to address new vertical markets, maximizing the potential of 5G and the cloud."

