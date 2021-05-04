Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (the Company)

(BOURSE:SGRO)

Further to the announcement made on 30 March 2021, Simon Fraser has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 May 2021.

Mr Fraser currently holds the beneficial interest in 31,440 ordinary shares in the Company.

