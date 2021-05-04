First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion and a private placement. Name: Hypefactors ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060989911 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 8,884,050 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change due to loan conversion: 222,916 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change due to private placement: 296,988 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 9,403,954 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate/subscription price: DKK 6.73201 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 158208 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS on tel. +45 26802728. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857116