Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
WKN: A2N5LQ ISIN: DK0060989911 Ticker-Symbol: 9HY 
Frankfurt
04.05.21
08:01 Uhr
0,972 Euro
-0,020
-2,02 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2021 | 15:05
55 Leser
First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to loan
conversion and a private placement. 





Name:                Hypefactors   
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                DK0060989911  
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:             HYPE      
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:   8,884,050 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Change due to loan conversion:    222,916 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Change due to private placement:   296,988 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:   9,403,954 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Conversion rate/subscription price: DKK 6.73201   
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:             DKK 0,10    
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:       158208     
-----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS
on tel. 

+45 26802728.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857116
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
