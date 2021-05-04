Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Named a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for its 'Intelligent Automation in Banking: Transforming Operations' Project

Virtusa also Identified as a Leader in Robotics Process Automation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that it has been identified as an overall Leader in NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for its 'Intelligent Automation (IA) in Banking: Transforming Operations' project, as well as a Leader in the RPA Services Capability and Professional Services focus areas. The company has also been named an Innovator in Support for Digital Banking Models.



"Virtusa is positioned as a leader within intelligent automation services in banking due to their strong consulting and ITS capabilities, with domain expertise in banking," said Andy Efstathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director at NelsonHall. "They have a demonstrated ability to build and deploy COE and POCs across a wide range of bank processes."

NelsonHall, a leading global analyst firm, analyzed the role of intelligent automation services in achieving operational transformation in the financial services sector. The report explained that in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have focused efforts on expanding use of process discovery to identify new targets. They have also worked to standardize processes across silos; focused on use of IA for employees for Work From Home and field work; accelerated delivery from the cloud; and adopted hybrid AI/RPA to support agents and advisors. As part of its analysis, NelsonHall produced a series of vendor evaluations (NEAT) showing how vendors compare in terms of ability to provide immediate benefit to clients as they adapted to new business conditions in 2020, as well as vendors' preparedness to address future client needs.

"Virtusa is committed to providing unparalleled industry solutions across the Intelligent Automation spectrum, including process-mining-driven workflow optimization, conversational AI, RPA with Machine Learning(ML), and AI driven production support , to ensure our clients achieve maximum process efficiencies and cost savings in this rapidly evolving banking and financial services industry," said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President and Head of Banking and Financial Services, Americas of Virtusa. "We are thrilled NelsonHall has recognized us as a Leader in its 'Intelligent Automation in Banking: Transforming Operations' project."

