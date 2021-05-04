Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2021 | 15:08
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver and 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at Picachos

Surface Sampling Returns 12.79 g/t Gold and 8 g/t Silver across 1 Metre from El Placer Norte

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and sampling results from phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 4538 metres of diamond drilling in 43 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays results for holes 29 through 43 and recent sampling are provided in Table 1.

In March Brigadier hired Eagle Mapping to collect LiDAR data and aerial photographs. Survey flights were completed in April and Brigadier drilled 3 diamond drill holes across El Placer Norte below the Chiveras high-grade workings with results expected in June.

Underground mapping and sampling of La Gloria is in-progress to better understand the results of diamond drill holes DH-BRG-028 and DH-BRG-031. Further, the access road to the collars of DH-BRG-029 and 030 cut across several new historic workings and veins and these are in the process of being mapped and sampled. Surface trenching is planned across El Placer in the southeastern part of the Property, as well as across Salvador and Urrea. The Company is still discovering previously undocumented prospects and workings, which are being systematically mapped and sampled.

Brigadier has received the remaining assays for work completed prior to March 31, 2021 with best result being 12.79 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag across 1 meter from El Placer Norte (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag. This sample line was cut across the Huarache Vein at 1155 m elevation from an historic underground gold mine. Other notable results from El Placer Norte include 38.88 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 0.5 m (BRG-27106) and 12.38 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 0.6 m (BRG-27102). El Placer is a system of veins and veinlets that trends northwesterly and has been mapped for about 4 kilometers across widths of 60 to 200 meters.

From the Cobre area, located about 650 meters northwest of El Placer Norte, sampling has defined three principal veins: El Cobre, El Herrero and Calzadas that define a northwesterly trend that is about 40 meters wide. The best result from the Cobre Vein is 57 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu and 0.12% Pb across 1.7 m (BRG-26926) from Chinakatera Level 737. About 20 meters below the adit, DH-BRG-038 returned values of 0.73% Cu, 6 g/t Ag and 0.12% Pb across 3 m. El Herrero reported 108 g/t Ag, 3.2% Cu and 0.5% Pb across 2.1 m from Level 755. Calzada Vein contains 148 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Pb across 0.7 m from Level 759.

La Cocolmeca Vein was prospected below the Guayabo showing and under the newly discovered Cinco Gramos outcrop located 1.4 kilometers to the northeast. Mechanical trenching with the bulldozer better exposed Cinco Gramos and sample BRG-121612 returned values of 9.59 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu across 1.4 m. DH-BRG-043 was located next to the showing and returned values of 0.52 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu across 14.5 m, including 0.5 m of 7.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu. From Guayabo, DH-BRG-032 contains 0.23 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, 0.07% Pb and 0.22 across 18.5 m, including 3 meters of 0.72 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 0.34% Zn.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Appendix
Results Table for Q1 2021. DL = Detection Limit. True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration. Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.

From (m)

To (m)

Core or Trench Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

Bi (ppm)

W (ppm)

DH-BRG-029

9.0

13.0

4.0

0.96

DL

192

2388

402

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-029

22.5

23.5

1.0

0.03

3

196

12825

32400

DL

DL

9

DH-BRG-029

58.5

64.0

5.5

0.06

17

1881

1135

4213

DL

12

10

DH-BRG-029

95.0

102.0

7.0

0.35

5

1430

827

1820

DL

5

7

DH-BRG-030

9.0

12.0

3.0

0.74

DL

54

430

526

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-030

37.0

51.5

14.5

0.02

3

447

2004

7128

DL

DL

8

DH-BRG-030

124.5

132.0

7.5

0.06

3

275

2144

5585

DL

DL

10

DH-BRG-031

20.5

57.5

37.0

0.47

2

217

1817

4261

DL

3

6

including

20.5

23.0

2.5

0.98

12

987

1820

6680

DL

DL

7

including

26.0

29.0

3.0

1.86

2

222

1402

3351

DL

DL

9

including

33.0

36.0

3.0

0.47

1

90

2392

1898

DL

DL

5

including

40.5

41.5

1.0

0.61

1

34

1195

2751

DL

DL

8

including

44.0

44.5

0.5

1.45

1

348

5145

12800

DL

DL

DL

including

47.5

49.5

2.0

1.89

1

28

1022

2519

DL

DL

DL

including

54.5

57.5

3.0

0.51

6

621

1969

10041

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-032

16.0

34.5

18.5

0.23

6

941

737

2176

DL

4

13

including

23.5

26.5

3.0

0.72

13

2009

1665

3395

6

9

35

including

26.5

30.5

4.0

0.18

8

1136

768

2330

DL

5

15

DH-BRG-033

13.5

20.5

7.0

0.10

27

2510

604

1351

2

6

116

including

14.0

14.5

0.5

0.04

169

2231

772

1656

DL

5

1236

including

17.0

18.0

1.0

0.04

41

11548

617

1027

4

23

27

DH-BRG-033

20.5

26.0

5.5

0.02

3

349

971

5017

DL

DL

11

DH-BRG-034

81.5

103.0

21.5

0.30

2

613

496

1447

DL

DL

6

including

83.0

83.5

0.5

1.25

1

315

296

805

2

DL

DL

including

86.0

87.0

1.0

2.77

1

142

146

124

3

DL

DL

including

88.5

97.5

9.0

0.08

4

1133

614

1978

DL

DL

6

including

98.0

98.5

0.5

1.40

1

240

492

2475

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-035

8.0

10.0

2.0

0.01

4

55

10

60

DL

DL

28

DH-BRG-035

35.5

38.0

2.5

0.09

2

190

5656

9350

8

DL

DL

DH-BRG-035

72.0

73.0

1.0

0.02

12

323

523

377

37

28

DL

DH-BRG-035

80.0

80.5

0.5

0.05

18

7745

718

1131

3

27

19

DH-BRG-035

80.5

92.0

11.5

0.05

3

315

1261

3738

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-036

54.0

61.0

7.0

0.01

1

746

108

172

1

DL

6

including

59.5

60.0

0.5

DL

4

3103

110

164

1

DL

DL

DH-BRG-036

70.0

70.5

0.5

DL

3

2908

22

53

2

DL

DL

DH-BRG-037

41.0

44.0

3.0

DL

29

63

16

245

2

DL

94

DH-BRG-038

12.0

13.0

1.0

0.01

7

3780

597

81

4

9

DL

DH-BRG-038

25.0

28.0

3.0

0.01

6

7261

1195

181

1

13

DL

DH-BRG-039

3.0

6.0

3.0

DL

2

682

248

462

4

DL

DL

DH-BRG-040

4.0

6.0

2.0

DL

2

579

165

115

DL

DL

DL

DH-BRG-041

32.0

35.0

3.0

DL

3

1908

166

90

1

14

DL

DH-BRG-042

20.0

20.5

0.5

DL

3

1280

331

460

2

DL

DL

DH-BRG-043

6.5

21.0

14.5

0.52

5

712

210

592

1

3

5

including

16.5

17.0

0.5

7.63

11

2601

301

248

3

16

11

BRG-121587

0.0

8.0

8.0

0.02

1

393

104

522

DL

DL

6

BRG-27182

0.0

1.2

1.2

0.29

19

4876

719

4956

2

21

39

BRG-27180

0.0

0.9

0.9

0.09

21

2978

529

171

3

31

39

BRG-26904

0.0

2.8

2.8

0.06

6

2216

1883

6177

2

10

19

BRG-121614

0.0

2.2

2.2

0.20

12

845

1593

921

4

11

15

BRG-121612

0.0

1.4

1.4

9.59

48

3065

411

587

6

10

21

BRG-121605

0.0

4.9

4.9

0.16

2

269

193

718

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27047

0.0

1.2

1.2

0.01

7

4652

637

2832

2

15

29

BRG-27076

0.0

0.5

0.5

6.32

3

67

225

466

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27137

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.07

10

1427

581

1371

55

9

6

BRG-27140

0.0

0.3

0.3

0.09

28

735

673

150

13

20

DL

BRG-26992

0.0

1.1

1.1

0.02

113

23882

3986

615

4

113

27

BRG-26994

0.0

1.2

1.2

0.02

27

11365

2199

1147

DL

58

21

BRG-26996

0.0

0.9

0.9

0.09

99

34196

4830

4562

DL

208

25

BRG-26863

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.01

2

6052

1422

1025

DL

9

DL

BRG-26863

2.0

7.6

5.6

0.01

3

347

74

101

3

4

DL

BRG-26872

0.0

1.3

1.3

0.02

39

28687

1145

570

DL

77

12

including

0.0

0.3

0.3

0.04

154

107000

868

233

3

309

33

BRG-26874

0.0

1.3

1.3

0.01

19

8061

1121

688

DL

24

9

including

0.0

0.2

0.2

0.04

150

52700

499

182

DL

179

42

BRG-26876

0.0

1.4

1.4

0.03

49

25500

714

214

DL

84

15

BRG-26878

0.0

1.4

1.4

0.01

43

29541

657

362

DL

75

17

including

0.0

0.5

0.5

0.02

113

82600

817

135

2

208

30

BRG-26916

0.0

1.4

1.4

0.01

24

8784

1147

321

DL

55

9

including

0.5

1.0

0.5

0.02

62

20600

2513

454

DL

119

17

BRG-26920

0.0

1.0

1.0

0.01

22

4865

781

404

2

82

8

BRG-26922

0.0

0.9

0.9

0.03

130

37000

970

209

3

134

36

BRG-26924

0.0

0.7

0.7

0.02

15

12200

549

391

DL

44

19

BRG-26926

0.0

1.7

1.7

0.01

57

21252

1160

297

3

52

20

including

0.9

1.4

0.5

0.03

124

40400

982

355

7

97

26

Tunnel 9

4.0

18.0

14

0.01

1

1103

78

235

DL

DL

DL

Tunnel 9

32.2

33.6

1.4

DL

36

9463

3106

9502

3

76

17

BRG-117239

0.0

37.8

37.8

DL

1

367

52

216

DL

3

DL

including

37.4

37.8

0.4

0.01

27

1180

536

20

3

34

DL

BRG-27039

1.0

5.4

4.4

DL

9

749

163

80

2

52

5

El Herrero

0.0

8.0

8.0

DL

1

1160

173

278

2

DL

DL

El Herrero

8.0

10.1

2.1

0.10

108

32892

5657

327

2

177

23

BRG-27036

1.0

2.4

1.4

0.01

37

1047

3267

267

2

66

11

BRG-27043

0.0

0.9

0.9

0.01

31

1776

3531

92

9

42

17

BRG-27071

0.0

0.7

0.7

0.06

148

3320

2556

201

3

581

35

BRG-27141

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.06

156

3206

13000

1701

3

381

85

BRG-27096

0.0

0.7

0.7

6.25

4

401

10400

3532

1

DL

5

BRG-27095

0.0

0.1

0.1

19.99

11

2264

17800

25700

6

DL

133

BRG-27099

0.0

1.0

1.0

4.07

3

777

4075

10876

DL

DL

19

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

25.04

18

4708

10700

80800

3

DL

74

BRG-27101

0.0

0.7

0.7

7.09

29

675

9784

4637

1

DL

23

BRG-27102

0.0

0.6

0.6

12.38

4

1597

11600

9599

2

DL

62

BRG-25124

0.0

0.6

0.6

3.16

26

1955

2840

7335

4

DL

67

BRG-27106

0.0

0.5

0.5

38.88

22

4212

16700

15100

22

13

538

BRG-27103

0.0

0.6

0.6

13.53

5

399

6003

11130

1

2.5

18

including

0.0

0.2

0.2

36.17

9

435

5790

4800

1

2.5

32

BRG-25126

0.0

0.1

0.1

13.92

12

3882

13800

38500

33

DL

532

BRG-27105

0.0

0.6

0.6

4.75

3

154

5202

7301

DL

DL

14

BRG-27107

0.0

1.6

1.6

2.34

2

76

827

1388

DL

DL

18

BRG-25131

0.0

1.0

1.0

12.79

8

676

9089

9451

DL

DL

16

including

0.0

0.1

0.1

117.45

57

2125

31600

25700

5

DL

29

BRG-26932

0.0

0.4

0.4

7.82

4

438

1760

9190

DL

DL

14

BRG-25138

0.0

0.1

0.1

31.21

12

3297

13700

7645

4

DL

80

BRG-25129

0.0

0.7

0.7

2.82

8

1704

6932

8035

1

DL

27

including

0.0

0.2

0.2

9.39

24

4741

20000

20900

4

DL

79

BRG-26892

4.5

10.5

6.0

1.07

2

6

24

19

DL

DL

DL

BRG-27199

1.0

6.9

5.9

0.28

3

10

25

27

14

DL

DL

including

5.0

6.9

1.9

0.46

3

12

15

40

10

DL

DL

BRG-27145

0.0

0.7

0.7

0.89

141

1554

1674

1865

5

95

14

including

0.4

0.7

0.3

2.11

305

2871

2418

853

9

243

19

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

About Brigadier Gold Limited
Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca

Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary
(604) 377-0403

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644229/Brigadier-Intercepts-763-gt-Gold-11-gt-Silver-and-026-Copper-Across-05-Metres-at-Picachos

