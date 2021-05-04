Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver and 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at Picachos

Surface Sampling Returns 12.79 g/t Gold and 8 g/t Silver across 1 Metre from El Placer Norte

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and sampling results from phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 4538 metres of diamond drilling in 43 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays results for holes 29 through 43 and recent sampling are provided in Table 1.

In March Brigadier hired Eagle Mapping to collect LiDAR data and aerial photographs. Survey flights were completed in April and Brigadier drilled 3 diamond drill holes across El Placer Norte below the Chiveras high-grade workings with results expected in June.

Underground mapping and sampling of La Gloria is in-progress to better understand the results of diamond drill holes DH-BRG-028 and DH-BRG-031. Further, the access road to the collars of DH-BRG-029 and 030 cut across several new historic workings and veins and these are in the process of being mapped and sampled. Surface trenching is planned across El Placer in the southeastern part of the Property, as well as across Salvador and Urrea. The Company is still discovering previously undocumented prospects and workings, which are being systematically mapped and sampled.

Brigadier has received the remaining assays for work completed prior to March 31, 2021 with best result being 12.79 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag across 1 meter from El Placer Norte (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag. This sample line was cut across the Huarache Vein at 1155 m elevation from an historic underground gold mine. Other notable results from El Placer Norte include 38.88 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 0.5 m (BRG-27106) and 12.38 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 0.6 m (BRG-27102). El Placer is a system of veins and veinlets that trends northwesterly and has been mapped for about 4 kilometers across widths of 60 to 200 meters.

From the Cobre area, located about 650 meters northwest of El Placer Norte, sampling has defined three principal veins: El Cobre, El Herrero and Calzadas that define a northwesterly trend that is about 40 meters wide. The best result from the Cobre Vein is 57 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu and 0.12% Pb across 1.7 m (BRG-26926) from Chinakatera Level 737. About 20 meters below the adit, DH-BRG-038 returned values of 0.73% Cu, 6 g/t Ag and 0.12% Pb across 3 m. El Herrero reported 108 g/t Ag, 3.2% Cu and 0.5% Pb across 2.1 m from Level 755. Calzada Vein contains 148 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Pb across 0.7 m from Level 759.

La Cocolmeca Vein was prospected below the Guayabo showing and under the newly discovered Cinco Gramos outcrop located 1.4 kilometers to the northeast. Mechanical trenching with the bulldozer better exposed Cinco Gramos and sample BRG-121612 returned values of 9.59 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu across 1.4 m. DH-BRG-043 was located next to the showing and returned values of 0.52 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu across 14.5 m, including 0.5 m of 7.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu. From Guayabo, DH-BRG-032 contains 0.23 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, 0.07% Pb and 0.22 across 18.5 m, including 3 meters of 0.72 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 0.34% Zn.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Appendix

Results Table for Q1 2021. DL = Detection Limit. True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration. Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.

From (m) To (m) Core or Trench Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Mo (ppm) Bi (ppm) W (ppm) DH-BRG-029 9.0 13.0 4.0 0.96 DL 192 2388 402 DL DL DL DH-BRG-029 22.5 23.5 1.0 0.03 3 196 12825 32400 DL DL 9 DH-BRG-029 58.5 64.0 5.5 0.06 17 1881 1135 4213 DL 12 10 DH-BRG-029 95.0 102.0 7.0 0.35 5 1430 827 1820 DL 5 7 DH-BRG-030 9.0 12.0 3.0 0.74 DL 54 430 526 DL DL DL DH-BRG-030 37.0 51.5 14.5 0.02 3 447 2004 7128 DL DL 8 DH-BRG-030 124.5 132.0 7.5 0.06 3 275 2144 5585 DL DL 10 DH-BRG-031 20.5 57.5 37.0 0.47 2 217 1817 4261 DL 3 6 including 20.5 23.0 2.5 0.98 12 987 1820 6680 DL DL 7 including 26.0 29.0 3.0 1.86 2 222 1402 3351 DL DL 9 including 33.0 36.0 3.0 0.47 1 90 2392 1898 DL DL 5 including 40.5 41.5 1.0 0.61 1 34 1195 2751 DL DL 8 including 44.0 44.5 0.5 1.45 1 348 5145 12800 DL DL DL including 47.5 49.5 2.0 1.89 1 28 1022 2519 DL DL DL including 54.5 57.5 3.0 0.51 6 621 1969 10041 DL DL DL DH-BRG-032 16.0 34.5 18.5 0.23 6 941 737 2176 DL 4 13 including 23.5 26.5 3.0 0.72 13 2009 1665 3395 6 9 35 including 26.5 30.5 4.0 0.18 8 1136 768 2330 DL 5 15 DH-BRG-033 13.5 20.5 7.0 0.10 27 2510 604 1351 2 6 116 including 14.0 14.5 0.5 0.04 169 2231 772 1656 DL 5 1236 including 17.0 18.0 1.0 0.04 41 11548 617 1027 4 23 27 DH-BRG-033 20.5 26.0 5.5 0.02 3 349 971 5017 DL DL 11 DH-BRG-034 81.5 103.0 21.5 0.30 2 613 496 1447 DL DL 6 including 83.0 83.5 0.5 1.25 1 315 296 805 2 DL DL including 86.0 87.0 1.0 2.77 1 142 146 124 3 DL DL including 88.5 97.5 9.0 0.08 4 1133 614 1978 DL DL 6 including 98.0 98.5 0.5 1.40 1 240 492 2475 DL DL DL DH-BRG-035 8.0 10.0 2.0 0.01 4 55 10 60 DL DL 28 DH-BRG-035 35.5 38.0 2.5 0.09 2 190 5656 9350 8 DL DL DH-BRG-035 72.0 73.0 1.0 0.02 12 323 523 377 37 28 DL DH-BRG-035 80.0 80.5 0.5 0.05 18 7745 718 1131 3 27 19 DH-BRG-035 80.5 92.0 11.5 0.05 3 315 1261 3738 DL DL DL DH-BRG-036 54.0 61.0 7.0 0.01 1 746 108 172 1 DL 6 including 59.5 60.0 0.5 DL 4 3103 110 164 1 DL DL DH-BRG-036 70.0 70.5 0.5 DL 3 2908 22 53 2 DL DL DH-BRG-037 41.0 44.0 3.0 DL 29 63 16 245 2 DL 94 DH-BRG-038 12.0 13.0 1.0 0.01 7 3780 597 81 4 9 DL DH-BRG-038 25.0 28.0 3.0 0.01 6 7261 1195 181 1 13 DL DH-BRG-039 3.0 6.0 3.0 DL 2 682 248 462 4 DL DL DH-BRG-040 4.0 6.0 2.0 DL 2 579 165 115 DL DL DL DH-BRG-041 32.0 35.0 3.0 DL 3 1908 166 90 1 14 DL DH-BRG-042 20.0 20.5 0.5 DL 3 1280 331 460 2 DL DL DH-BRG-043 6.5 21.0 14.5 0.52 5 712 210 592 1 3 5 including 16.5 17.0 0.5 7.63 11 2601 301 248 3 16 11 BRG-121587 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.02 1 393 104 522 DL DL 6 BRG-27182 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.29 19 4876 719 4956 2 21 39 BRG-27180 0.0 0.9 0.9 0.09 21 2978 529 171 3 31 39 BRG-26904 0.0 2.8 2.8 0.06 6 2216 1883 6177 2 10 19 BRG-121614 0.0 2.2 2.2 0.20 12 845 1593 921 4 11 15 BRG-121612 0.0 1.4 1.4 9.59 48 3065 411 587 6 10 21 BRG-121605 0.0 4.9 4.9 0.16 2 269 193 718 DL DL DL BRG-27047 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.01 7 4652 637 2832 2 15 29 BRG-27076 0.0 0.5 0.5 6.32 3 67 225 466 DL DL DL BRG-27137 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.07 10 1427 581 1371 55 9 6 BRG-27140 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.09 28 735 673 150 13 20 DL BRG-26992 0.0 1.1 1.1 0.02 113 23882 3986 615 4 113 27 BRG-26994 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.02 27 11365 2199 1147 DL 58 21 BRG-26996 0.0 0.9 0.9 0.09 99 34196 4830 4562 DL 208 25 BRG-26863 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.01 2 6052 1422 1025 DL 9 DL BRG-26863 2.0 7.6 5.6 0.01 3 347 74 101 3 4 DL BRG-26872 0.0 1.3 1.3 0.02 39 28687 1145 570 DL 77 12 including 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.04 154 107000 868 233 3 309 33 BRG-26874 0.0 1.3 1.3 0.01 19 8061 1121 688 DL 24 9 including 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.04 150 52700 499 182 DL 179 42 BRG-26876 0.0 1.4 1.4 0.03 49 25500 714 214 DL 84 15 BRG-26878 0.0 1.4 1.4 0.01 43 29541 657 362 DL 75 17 including 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.02 113 82600 817 135 2 208 30 BRG-26916 0.0 1.4 1.4 0.01 24 8784 1147 321 DL 55 9 including 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.02 62 20600 2513 454 DL 119 17 BRG-26920 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.01 22 4865 781 404 2 82 8 BRG-26922 0.0 0.9 0.9 0.03 130 37000 970 209 3 134 36 BRG-26924 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.02 15 12200 549 391 DL 44 19 BRG-26926 0.0 1.7 1.7 0.01 57 21252 1160 297 3 52 20 including 0.9 1.4 0.5 0.03 124 40400 982 355 7 97 26 Tunnel 9 4.0 18.0 14 0.01 1 1103 78 235 DL DL DL Tunnel 9 32.2 33.6 1.4 DL 36 9463 3106 9502 3 76 17 BRG-117239 0.0 37.8 37.8 DL 1 367 52 216 DL 3 DL including 37.4 37.8 0.4 0.01 27 1180 536 20 3 34 DL BRG-27039 1.0 5.4 4.4 DL 9 749 163 80 2 52 5 El Herrero 0.0 8.0 8.0 DL 1 1160 173 278 2 DL DL El Herrero 8.0 10.1 2.1 0.10 108 32892 5657 327 2 177 23 BRG-27036 1.0 2.4 1.4 0.01 37 1047 3267 267 2 66 11 BRG-27043 0.0 0.9 0.9 0.01 31 1776 3531 92 9 42 17 BRG-27071 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.06 148 3320 2556 201 3 581 35 BRG-27141 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.06 156 3206 13000 1701 3 381 85 BRG-27096 0.0 0.7 0.7 6.25 4 401 10400 3532 1 DL 5 BRG-27095 0.0 0.1 0.1 19.99 11 2264 17800 25700 6 DL 133 BRG-27099 0.0 1.0 1.0 4.07 3 777 4075 10876 DL DL 19 including 0.0 0.1 0.1 25.04 18 4708 10700 80800 3 DL 74 BRG-27101 0.0 0.7 0.7 7.09 29 675 9784 4637 1 DL 23 BRG-27102 0.0 0.6 0.6 12.38 4 1597 11600 9599 2 DL 62 BRG-25124 0.0 0.6 0.6 3.16 26 1955 2840 7335 4 DL 67 BRG-27106 0.0 0.5 0.5 38.88 22 4212 16700 15100 22 13 538 BRG-27103 0.0 0.6 0.6 13.53 5 399 6003 11130 1 2.5 18 including 0.0 0.2 0.2 36.17 9 435 5790 4800 1 2.5 32 BRG-25126 0.0 0.1 0.1 13.92 12 3882 13800 38500 33 DL 532 BRG-27105 0.0 0.6 0.6 4.75 3 154 5202 7301 DL DL 14 BRG-27107 0.0 1.6 1.6 2.34 2 76 827 1388 DL DL 18 BRG-25131 0.0 1.0 1.0 12.79 8 676 9089 9451 DL DL 16 including 0.0 0.1 0.1 117.45 57 2125 31600 25700 5 DL 29 BRG-26932 0.0 0.4 0.4 7.82 4 438 1760 9190 DL DL 14 BRG-25138 0.0 0.1 0.1 31.21 12 3297 13700 7645 4 DL 80 BRG-25129 0.0 0.7 0.7 2.82 8 1704 6932 8035 1 DL 27 including 0.0 0.2 0.2 9.39 24 4741 20000 20900 4 DL 79 BRG-26892 4.5 10.5 6.0 1.07 2 6 24 19 DL DL DL BRG-27199 1.0 6.9 5.9 0.28 3 10 25 27 14 DL DL including 5.0 6.9 1.9 0.46 3 12 15 40 10 DL DL BRG-27145 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.89 141 1554 1674 1865 5 95 14 including 0.4 0.7 0.3 2.11 305 2871 2418 853 9 243 19

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

