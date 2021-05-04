Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver and 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at Picachos

Surface Sampling Returns 12.79 g/t Gold and 8 g/t Silver across 1 Metre from El Placer Norte
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and sampling results from phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 4538 metres of diamond drilling in 43 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays results for holes 29 through 43 and recent sampling are provided in Table 1.
In March Brigadier hired Eagle Mapping to collect LiDAR data and aerial photographs. Survey flights were completed in April and Brigadier drilled 3 diamond drill holes across El Placer Norte below the Chiveras high-grade workings with results expected in June.
Underground mapping and sampling of La Gloria is in-progress to better understand the results of diamond drill holes DH-BRG-028 and DH-BRG-031. Further, the access road to the collars of DH-BRG-029 and 030 cut across several new historic workings and veins and these are in the process of being mapped and sampled. Surface trenching is planned across El Placer in the southeastern part of the Property, as well as across Salvador and Urrea. The Company is still discovering previously undocumented prospects and workings, which are being systematically mapped and sampled.
Brigadier has received the remaining assays for work completed prior to March 31, 2021 with best result being 12.79 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag across 1 meter from El Placer Norte (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag. This sample line was cut across the Huarache Vein at 1155 m elevation from an historic underground gold mine. Other notable results from El Placer Norte include 38.88 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 0.5 m (BRG-27106) and 12.38 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 0.6 m (BRG-27102). El Placer is a system of veins and veinlets that trends northwesterly and has been mapped for about 4 kilometers across widths of 60 to 200 meters.
From the Cobre area, located about 650 meters northwest of El Placer Norte, sampling has defined three principal veins: El Cobre, El Herrero and Calzadas that define a northwesterly trend that is about 40 meters wide. The best result from the Cobre Vein is 57 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu and 0.12% Pb across 1.7 m (BRG-26926) from Chinakatera Level 737. About 20 meters below the adit, DH-BRG-038 returned values of 0.73% Cu, 6 g/t Ag and 0.12% Pb across 3 m. El Herrero reported 108 g/t Ag, 3.2% Cu and 0.5% Pb across 2.1 m from Level 755. Calzada Vein contains 148 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Pb across 0.7 m from Level 759.
La Cocolmeca Vein was prospected below the Guayabo showing and under the newly discovered Cinco Gramos outcrop located 1.4 kilometers to the northeast. Mechanical trenching with the bulldozer better exposed Cinco Gramos and sample BRG-121612 returned values of 9.59 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu across 1.4 m. DH-BRG-043 was located next to the showing and returned values of 0.52 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu across 14.5 m, including 0.5 m of 7.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu. From Guayabo, DH-BRG-032 contains 0.23 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, 0.07% Pb and 0.22 across 18.5 m, including 3 meters of 0.72 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 0.34% Zn.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.
Appendix
Results Table for Q1 2021. DL = Detection Limit. True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration. Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.
From (m)
To (m)
Core or Trench Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Mo (ppm)
Bi (ppm)
W (ppm)
DH-BRG-029
9.0
13.0
4.0
0.96
DL
192
2388
402
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-029
22.5
23.5
1.0
0.03
3
196
12825
32400
DL
DL
9
DH-BRG-029
58.5
64.0
5.5
0.06
17
1881
1135
4213
DL
12
10
DH-BRG-029
95.0
102.0
7.0
0.35
5
1430
827
1820
DL
|
5
7
DH-BRG-030
9.0
12.0
3.0
0.74
DL
54
430
526
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-030
37.0
51.5
14.5
0.02
3
447
2004
7128
DL
DL
8
DH-BRG-030
124.5
132.0
7.5
0.06
3
275
2144
5585
DL
DL
10
DH-BRG-031
20.5
57.5
37.0
0.47
2
217
1817
4261
DL
3
6
including
20.5
23.0
2.5
0.98
12
987
1820
6680
DL
DL
7
including
26.0
29.0
3.0
1.86
2
222
1402
3351
DL
DL
9
including
33.0
36.0
3.0
0.47
1
90
2392
1898
DL
DL
5
including
40.5
41.5
1.0
0.61
1
34
1195
2751
DL
DL
8
including
44.0
44.5
0.5
1.45
1
348
5145
12800
DL
DL
DL
including
47.5
49.5
2.0
1.89
1
28
1022
2519
DL
DL
DL
including
54.5
57.5
3.0
0.51
6
621
1969
10041
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-032
16.0
34.5
18.5
0.23
6
941
737
2176
DL
4
13
including
23.5
26.5
3.0
0.72
13
2009
1665
3395
6
9
35
including
26.5
30.5
4.0
0.18
8
1136
768
2330
DL
5
15
DH-BRG-033
13.5
20.5
7.0
0.10
27
2510
604
1351
2
6
116
including
14.0
14.5
0.5
0.04
169
2231
772
1656
DL
5
1236
including
17.0
18.0
1.0
0.04
41
11548
617
1027
4
23
27
DH-BRG-033
20.5
26.0
5.5
0.02
3
349
971
5017
DL
DL
11
DH-BRG-034
81.5
103.0
21.5
0.30
2
613
496
1447
DL
DL
6
including
83.0
83.5
0.5
1.25
1
315
296
805
2
DL
DL
including
86.0
87.0
1.0
2.77
1
142
146
124
3
DL
DL
including
88.5
97.5
9.0
0.08
4
1133
614
1978
DL
DL
6
including
98.0
98.5
0.5
1.40
1
240
492
2475
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-035
8.0
10.0
2.0
0.01
4
55
10
60
DL
DL
28
DH-BRG-035
35.5
38.0
2.5
0.09
2
190
5656
9350
8
DL
DL
DH-BRG-035
72.0
73.0
1.0
0.02
12
323
523
377
37
28
DL
DH-BRG-035
80.0
80.5
0.5
0.05
18
7745
718
1131
3
27
19
DH-BRG-035
80.5
92.0
11.5
0.05
3
315
1261
3738
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-036
54.0
61.0
7.0
0.01
1
746
108
172
1
DL
6
including
59.5
60.0
0.5
DL
4
3103
110
164
1
DL
DL
DH-BRG-036
70.0
70.5
0.5
DL
3
2908
22
53
2
DL
DL
DH-BRG-037
41.0
44.0
3.0
DL
29
63
16
245
2
DL
94
DH-BRG-038
12.0
13.0
1.0
0.01
7
3780
597
81
4
9
DL
DH-BRG-038
25.0
28.0
3.0
0.01
6
7261
1195
181
1
13
DL
DH-BRG-039
3.0
6.0
3.0
DL
2
682
248
462
4
DL
DL
DH-BRG-040
4.0
6.0
2.0
DL
2
579
165
115
DL
DL
DL
DH-BRG-041
32.0
35.0
3.0
DL
3
1908
166
90
1
14
DL
DH-BRG-042
20.0
20.5
0.5
DL
3
1280
331
460
2
DL
DL
DH-BRG-043
6.5
21.0
14.5
0.52
5
712
210
592
1
3
5
including
16.5
17.0
0.5
7.63
11
2601
301
248
3
16
11
BRG-121587
0.0
8.0
8.0
0.02
1
393
104
522
DL
DL
6
BRG-27182
0.0
1.2
1.2
0.29
19
4876
719
4956
2
21
39
BRG-27180
0.0
0.9
0.9
0.09
21
2978
529
171
3
31
39
BRG-26904
0.0
2.8
2.8
0.06
6
2216
1883
6177
2
10
19
BRG-121614
0.0
2.2
2.2
0.20
12
845
1593
921
4
11
15
BRG-121612
0.0
1.4
1.4
9.59
48
3065
411
587
6
10
21
BRG-121605
0.0
4.9
4.9
0.16
2
269
193
718
DL
DL
DL
BRG-27047
0.0
1.2
1.2
0.01
7
4652
637
2832
2
15
29
BRG-27076
0.0
0.5
0.5
6.32
3
67
225
466
DL
DL
DL
BRG-27137
0.0
0.6
0.6
0.07
10
1427
581
1371
55
9
6
BRG-27140
0.0
0.3
0.3
0.09
28
735
673
150
13
20
DL
BRG-26992
0.0
1.1
1.1
0.02
113
23882
3986
615
4
113
27
BRG-26994
0.0
1.2
1.2
0.02
27
11365
2199
1147
DL
58
21
BRG-26996
0.0
0.9
0.9
0.09
99
34196
4830
4562
DL
208
25
BRG-26863
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.01
2
6052
1422
1025
DL
9
DL
BRG-26863
2.0
7.6
5.6
0.01
3
347
74
101
3
4
DL
BRG-26872
0.0
1.3
1.3
0.02
39
28687
1145
570
DL
77
12
including
0.0
0.3
0.3
0.04
154
107000
868
233
3
309
33
BRG-26874
0.0
1.3
1.3
0.01
19
8061
1121
688
DL
24
9
including
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.04
150
52700
499
182
DL
179
42
BRG-26876
0.0
1.4
1.4
0.03
49
25500
714
214
DL
84
15
BRG-26878
0.0
1.4
1.4
0.01
43
29541
657
362
DL
75
17
including
0.0
0.5
0.5
0.02
113
82600
817
135
2
208
30
BRG-26916
0.0
1.4
1.4
0.01
24
8784
1147
321
DL
55
9
including
0.5
1.0
0.5
0.02
62
20600
2513
454
DL
119
17
BRG-26920
0.0
1.0
1.0
0.01
22
4865
781
404
2
82
8
BRG-26922
0.0
0.9
0.9
0.03
130
37000
970
209
3
134
36
BRG-26924
0.0
0.7
0.7
0.02
15
12200
549
391
DL
44
19
BRG-26926
0.0
1.7
1.7
0.01
57
21252
1160
297
3
52
20
including
0.9
1.4
0.5
0.03
124
40400
982
355
7
97
26
Tunnel 9
4.0
18.0
14
0.01
1
1103
78
235
DL
DL
DL
Tunnel 9
32.2
33.6
1.4
DL
36
9463
3106
9502
3
76
17
BRG-117239
0.0
37.8
37.8
DL
1
367
52
216
DL
3
DL
including
37.4
37.8
0.4
0.01
27
1180
536
20
3
34
DL
BRG-27039
1.0
5.4
4.4
DL
9
749
163
80
2
52
5
El Herrero
0.0
8.0
8.0
DL
1
1160
173
278
2
DL
DL
El Herrero
8.0
10.1
2.1
0.10
108
32892
5657
327
2
177
23
BRG-27036
1.0
2.4
1.4
0.01
37
1047
3267
267
2
66
11
BRG-27043
0.0
0.9
0.9
0.01
31
1776
3531
92
9
42
17
BRG-27071
0.0
0.7
0.7
0.06
148
3320
2556
201
3
581
35
BRG-27141
0.0
0.6
0.6
0.06
156
3206
13000
1701
3
381
85
BRG-27096
0.0
0.7
0.7
6.25
4
401
10400
3532
1
DL
5
BRG-27095
0.0
0.1
0.1
19.99
11
2264
17800
25700
6
DL
133
BRG-27099
0.0
1.0
1.0
4.07
3
777
4075
10876
DL
DL
19
including
0.0
0.1
0.1
25.04
18
4708
10700
80800
3
DL
74
BRG-27101
0.0
0.7
0.7
7.09
29
675
9784
4637
1
DL
23
BRG-27102
0.0
0.6
0.6
12.38
4
1597
11600
9599
2
DL
62
BRG-25124
0.0
0.6
0.6
3.16
26
1955
2840
7335
4
DL
67
BRG-27106
0.0
0.5
0.5
38.88
22
4212
16700
15100
22
13
538
BRG-27103
0.0
0.6
0.6
13.53
5
399
6003
11130
1
2.5
18
including
0.0
0.2
0.2
36.17
9
435
5790
4800
1
2.5
32
BRG-25126
0.0
0.1
0.1
13.92
12
3882
13800
38500
33
DL
532
BRG-27105
0.0
0.6
0.6
4.75
3
154
5202
7301
DL
DL
14
BRG-27107
0.0
1.6
1.6
2.34
2
76
827
1388
DL
DL
18
BRG-25131
0.0
1.0
1.0
12.79
8
676
9089
9451
DL
DL
16
including
0.0
0.1
0.1
117.45
57
2125
31600
25700
5
DL
29
BRG-26932
0.0
0.4
0.4
7.82
4
438
1760
9190
DL
DL
14
BRG-25138
0.0
0.1
0.1
31.21
12
3297
13700
7645
4
DL
80
BRG-25129
0.0
0.7
0.7
2.82
8
1704
6932
8035
1
DL
27
including
0.0
0.2
0.2
9.39
24
4741
20000
20900
4
DL
79
BRG-26892
4.5
10.5
6.0
1.07
2
6
24
19
DL
DL
DL
BRG-27199
1.0
6.9
5.9
0.28
3
10
25
27
14
DL
DL
including
5.0
6.9
1.9
0.46
3
12
15
40
10
DL
DL
BRG-27145
0.0
0.7
0.7
0.89
141
1554
1674
1865
5
95
14
including
0.4
0.7
0.3
2.11
305
2871
2418
853
9
243
19
