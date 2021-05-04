ENACOMM, Inc.: ENACOMM Open API Stack Allows Data Center Inc. to Power an Array of Banking Apps for Financial Institution Customers, Regardless of Core Processor

Partnership Enables Financial Institutions To Choose Best Digital Technologies Available

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / FinTech enablement company ENACOMM is partnering with Data Center Inc. ("DCI"), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and?iCoreGO digital banking technologies for community financial institutions, to provide API connectivity between the DCI iCoreGO online/mobile solutions and any other core processors. DCI will also leverage ENACOMM's open API stack to empower current DCI iCore360 core clients to choose among other ancillary applications, payments processors and data aggregators of any type.

Sarah Fankhauser, president and CEO of Hutchinson, Kan.-based DCI, commented, "Thanks to our enhanced partnership with ENACOMM, core processor compatibility is no longer an issue for financial institutions who want to take advantage of our market-leading iCoreGO online banking and mobile banking technologies. ENACOMM's open API digital gateway is like a universal adaptor that allows applications to ride on any core processor. This also means that DCI core customers have endless choices for ancillary applications."

According to a recent American Bankers Association research study, the "inability to innovate due to core platform/provider constraints" was ranked as the number one threat to the growth prospects of respondents' banks.

"ENACOMM built its open API digital gateway to give FinTech innovators and financial institutions of all sizes the ability to break through longstanding barriers and compete more effectively," said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. "Rather than being limited to a few applications that work with a specific core processor, banks and credit unions can now pick and choose the best available technologies for every process, such as DCI iCoreGO digital banking suite or the fraud prevention solution of choice."

This year, ENACOMM's open API digital gateway made it possible for a financial institution to utilize the iCoreGO online banking and mobile banking solutions on top of its non-DCI core processor. The test case proved that financial institutions can choose virtually any financial application, from any provider, with ENACOMM's open API digital gateway, which overcomes the hurdle of core compatibility.

To find out more about ENACOMM's FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net. To learn more about Data Center Inc.'s iCore360® core banking software and?iCoreGO, visit www.datacenterinc.com.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies, as well as a digital gateway that enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. ENACOMM was named a "Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider" by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the "cloud." The company's customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO multi-channel digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by?American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the?BankNews?Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit?www.datacenterinc.com?or contact?info@datacenterinc.com.??

