Highest April volume on record and fifth highest month in OCC's history

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that April 2021 total cleared contract volume was 715,606,410 contracts, up 29.7 percent compared to April 2020 and the highest April volume on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through April was 40,143,253 contracts, up 44.1 percent compared to April 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 711,388,828, up 29.6 percent compared to April 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 674,204,936 contracts, up 30.7 percent compared to April 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 189,417,683, a 20.6 percent decrease compared to April 2020. Index options volume was 37,183,892, up 12.4 percent compared to April 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,899,937 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,217,582, a 58.9 percent increase compared to April 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 243,316 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in April 2021 was $116,689,413,560, a 87.5 percent increase compared to April 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 26.5 percent in new loans from April 2020 with 141,482 transactions last month.

April 2021

Total

Contract

Volume April 2020

Total

Contract

Volume April Total

Contract

% Change

vs

2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 %

Change

vs 2020 Equity Options 674,204,936 515,812,617 30.7% 38,017,546 25,136,666 51.2% Index Options 37,183,892 33,070,608 12.4% 1,882,391 2,402,705 -21.7% Total Options 711,388,828 548,883,225 29.6% 39,899,937 27,539,371 44.9% Futures 4,217,582 2,654,855 58.9% 243,316 325,834 -25.3% Total Volume 715,606,410 551,538,080 29.7% 40,143,253 27,865,205 44.1%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

