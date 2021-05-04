Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 15:09
PASCO Scientific Releases New UV-Vis Spectrometer with High-Speed Detection

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovator in science and STEM education, PASCO Scientific, has announced the release of a new UV-Vis Spectrometer that will offer universities an all-in-one solution for routine applications in spectrophotometry. Primarily designed for teaching labs, the competitively priced PASCO UV-Vis Spectrometer delivers high speed spectral scans from 180 to 1050 nm and includes easy-to-use Spectrometry Software with built-in features that improve collaboration between lab members.

PASCO Scientific Logo

The PASCO UV-Vis Spectrometer is uniquely suited to meet the demands of fast-paced undergraduate programs, warming up in less than ten minutes and eliminating the need for complex calibrations. The compact system offers labs lasting durability with specialized features such as an internal drain, an external cuvette marking, and a stabilized optic bench that ensures consistent accuracy over time (±1 nm).

In alignment with the company's long history of innovation, the PASCO UV-Vis Spectrometer aims to improve collaboration between lab members by providing students with a robust, yet user-friendly operating experience. The system's USB connectivity and accompanying, cross-platform Spectrometry Software enable full spectral scans to be collected on a computer or laptop in less than one second. Once collected, spectral data can be saved, exported to Excel, printed, or shared and reviewed with lab members using PASCO's free Spectrometry software. The company also offers a free, fully functional Spectrometry app that enables students to manipulate and review their spectral data inside or outside of the lab.

"High-end spectrophotometers are sensitive to student error and beyond the budget of many undergraduate teaching labs, which is why we set out to create an affordable spectrometer that could deliver reliable results quickly and easily. With our new UV-Vis Spectrometer, labs can provide ample opportunities for students to engage with spectrophotometry, without having to worry about the cost or the inevitable wear-and-tear of using high-end analytical equipment in a teaching lab," said Richard Briscoe, President and CEO of PASCO Scientific.

PASCO Scientific's UV-Vis Spectrometer is now available and shipping worldwide. For more information, visit pasco.com/uv-vis.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020491/PASCO_Scientific_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
