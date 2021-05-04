BSCTrades: All-In-One Trading Platform to Enhance Trading Performance on BSC Network

PATNA, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / All-in-one trading platform BSCTrades launches two very important tools in the form of the limit order tool and token launch snipper. BSCTrades is the all-in-one trading platform that integrates the best trading practices and tools to help the traders on its platform to make the most of the current bull run.

BSCTrades will be adding the token launch Snipper to enable users and holders of the $BSCTD to stay informed and get into new listings on pancakeswap first to enable them to profit maximally. Getting to keep track of new tokens listed on pancakeswap may be difficult due to the number of new tokens listed daily. To be able to access this feature a user would need to hold a minimum of 5 $BSCTD.

The platform has also added the limit order tool to the BSCTrades platform. To be able to use this feature, one needs to hold a minimum of 5 $BSCTD. Users and traders can enjoy the platform as they utilize the limit orders on pancakeswap as it is fast, effective, and scalable. These will be active and useable on Launch.

BSCTrades: The all-in-one trading platform

This bull season Binance's native chain called Binance Smart Chain has emerged as one of the fastest-growing blockchains with millions of customers base. In light of growing gas fee on the Ethereum network BSC chain emerged as the sole alternative for many traders and defi protocols which were barely usable at the peak of the high transaction fee. As a result, BSC became the choice of bothering the spot ERC-20 traders as well as different Defi protocols. The surging popularity of the BSC chain could be understood from the fact that at its peak its was processing nearly 4X the volume of the Ethereum network. The popularity of Defi protocols on BSC can also be understood from the fact that the TVL on BSC has grown over $45 billion over the past couple of months.

As BSC continues to make new historical highs, the BSCTrades platform has come in to offer the much-needed assistance to traders to make the most of the ongoing bull run. As has been the case with this bull season most of the Defi tokens within hours of launch on the BSC have gained millions worth of liquidity and its price has skyrocketed in a matter of days as well. Thus, it becomes very important for anyone to keep an eye on new listings on the chain, the earlier a trader is to discover a new token, the better chances they have to make the best profit.

Why Choose BSCTrades?

Amid the growing popularity of the BSC network as the go-to trading network, BSCTrades has come up with a comprehensive platform comprising of several tools and services to enhance ones trading experience as well as performance. Some of the key features that would enable traders using the platform to make the most would include

One of its kind platform designed to ensure traders are given a perfect trading interface and tools to maximize profitably. On the BSC trading platform, traders can analyze trades, develop strategies and utilize trading bots for effective trading.

Some of the key features of the platform include,

Real-time chart

Multiple device compatibility

Modern Comprehensive trading tools

Launchpad for upcoming projects on the BSC space

BSCTrades seeks to create value and provide a sustainable ecosystem for its stakeholders. Investors and community members rest assured that all projects launched are strictly evaluated by the team to avoid scam projects and projects going rug at an early stage. All projects and transactions are safe and secured as the team makes sure the investors maximize profits.

BSCTrades, a Platform cum Launchpad for New Projects

The platform is not just limited to BSC traders in fact with a launchpad and IDO integrated into the system it also becomes quite a prominent attraction for investors in different decentralized projects as well. Investors and projects accepted profit extensively from the ecosystem's services and benefits. BCS Trades is devoted to creating value for all stakeholders, and this commitment manifests through exclusive services and rewards.

Some of the key investor benefits of the platform include an exclusive initial private offering round for every accepted project on BSCTrades and every IDO holder must airdrop 5% of the total BNB raised to $BSCTD token which in turn guarantees that BSCTrades accepted projects undergo strict identity-proofing and auditing requirements.

Two streams of passive income exposure to potentially profitable projects with minimized risk. Projects accepted to be launched on the BSCTrades launchpad will gain access to exclusive resources to ensure IDO success.

