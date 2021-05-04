Carrier shows advanced digital capability is a priority by investing in the cloud-based FINEOS Platform

FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced that Mutual of Omaha will begin to migrate their Individual Disability claims to the cloud-based FINEOS Platform.

"We've worked with FINEOS for the past 10 years on our Group Disability claims," said Andy Gibson, SVP Workplace Solutions Claims at Mutual of Omaha. "They have helped us modernize our organization's digital capabilities for an easier, more secure experience for our customers." Maureen Griffin, VP Income Wealth Planning Health Claims, added, "We believe our use of the FINEOS Platform will enable us to deliver similar benefits to our Individual Disability customers as well."

The SaaS FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including: absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or optimally as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite. The FINEOS Platform also supplies a wide range of APIs to enable digital engagement and connectivity; and real-time analytics that use core system data to enable business insights and automation.

"We're thrilled to undertake this implementation of the FINEOS Platform for Mutual of Omaha. We look forward to empowering them to provide better service for their Individual Disability insurance customers with a future-ready FINEOS system," said Michael Kelly, FINEOS CEO. "Today's employee benefits insurance carriers stand to benefit greatly from modern core systems with robust digital capabilities that add value to their products and allow them to keep up with rapidly changing employee expectations. The FINEOS Platform will enable Mutual of Omaha to take advantage of scalability, agility and security of the cloud, plus enable the FINEOS APIs to drive digital engagement, open connectivity, and create a better overall digital client experience."

This new engagement with Mutual of Omaha follows a year of unprecedented go live success for FINEOS in 2020 with 10 major carrier clients going live with 8 new installations and 7 upgrades of the FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses, and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

