Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Homegrown Cannabis Co., a marijuana seed bank, is offering high-quality, fast germinating weed seeds with proven, stabilized genetics and are pleased to announce Cultivars with Character. One of the world's fastest-growing canna-breeders, Homegrown Cannabis top-shelf cultivars have delivered success to hobbyists around the globe. Plenty of men and women worldwide want to learn what they can do to create a beautiful and unique Cannabis backyard garden with a robust aesthetic feel. Every garden needs an eye-catching spot that causes you to pause a moment; an all-natural garden can become a fruitful hobby if you stay away from major stumbling blocks.

When searching for a master breeder and indoor growing expert, Kyle Kushman was every name on our list, and we are delighted, honored, and extremely happy to have him spearhead our team. If you are looking to cultivate Cannabis in your own home, you will find an excellent customer satisfaction edge with the Homegrown Cannabis Co-brand that distributes and delivers seeds. Kyle's journey with cannabis began the exact same way as thousands of others: with Monty Python, Doritos, and Slim Jims. He grew his first plants in a closet with some very rudimentary equipment, but the buds he grew, as he tells it 'were the size of soda cans…and I said to myself: your life is never going to be the same…' He started selling to the staff at High Times Magazine and they were so impressed they made him their cultivation expert. He ended up writing for High Times, in one capacity or another, for over 20 years.

The Homegrown Cannabis Co-brand gives you access to the most extensive range of how to guides on the planet. Do you want to grow Hemp, CBD, Cannabis in your patio or garden, use them for landscape designs or hedging, or preserve pots that can be kept indoors or out? How big and what type of plant do you want? These are exciting times! Your favorite websites, GYO Seedbank, and The Single Seed Centre, have been welcomed into the Homegrown Cannabis Co. family.

The Homegrown Cannabis Co-brand also offers Germination Guarantee and has been dealing in seeds for years and they know every source there is. Like with so many things nowadays, the Internet and the World Wide Web are becoming an excellent resource for people who are interested in growing their own plants from seed. Gardening can be fun and educational for the whole family. Every little bit of careful touch you add will help the garden feel more personal and inviting for your close friends and family. Growers of all levels are sure to find great choices for recreational and therapeutic use with customer support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, you should be smarter when it comes to growing your own organic garden.

