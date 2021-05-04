Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kancera AB (200/21)

With effect from May 05, 2021, the subscription rights in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 14, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KAN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015950316 Order book ID: 224275 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 05, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KAN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015950324 Order book ID: 224289 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB