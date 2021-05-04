Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQ4 ISIN: SE0015658570 Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0 
Stuttgart
04.05.21
14:34 Uhr
1,228 Euro
-0,028
-2,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2021 | 15:29
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kancera AB (200/21)

With effect from May 05, 2021, the subscription rights in Kancera AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 14, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KAN TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015950316              
Order book ID:  224275                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from May 05, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Kancera AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KAN BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015950324              
Order book ID:  224289                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KANCERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.