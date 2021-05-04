Collov Inc.: Collov Home Design Completes Successful Testing Phase

The AI/AR brand will be re-launching its services in May with even more technology to assist consumers

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Collov today announced the success of the company's testing phase, as it moves into launching the Collov brand with even more sophisticated AR and AI technology and a more robust brand to appeal to consumers. This milestone is a major move for Collov on its mission to high-quality virtual interior design and personalized shopping available to everyday people using AI and AR technologies.

"We have a diverse and talented team of engineers, algorithm scientists, designers, and creators from around the world," says Xiao Zhang, co-founder at Collov. "We want to bring automation to the interior design world. The way interior design is currently done is archaic. Our core AI team has been actively seeking to apply the most cutting-edge AI/AR technologies to allow everyone to create a home that is perfect for their life, style, and budget"

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Personalized shopping via style quiz: After taking a fun, brief quiz, Collov is able to show customers furniture that appeals to their personal style using AI algorithms and personalization, easing the taxing process of searching and scouring websites to furnish homes.

Interior inspiration shopping: Many people pour over Pinterest images, wishing and trying to make their homes look like their aspirations. With Collov's soon to be launched interior inspiration shopping, customers can shop similar furniture to their inspirational interior images, simply by uploading their images and allowing AI to do the rest, reducing the difficulty in finding the right furniture for their homes.

Improvements for interior designers: Using AR and AI, Collov has shortened the amount of time it takes for the average interior designer to her customers by creating cutting edge AI-based tools. For example, the process of finding pieces to the customer's liking, budget, and lifestyle is usually time consuming, causing the customer to have to wait longer to live in their dream home. Using AI to find items for the customer, verified by the interior designer, cuts design time in half. Collov has also created an internal Photoshop-like tool to quickly allow designers to make attractive, easy to follow design mood boards. These technologies combined allow customers to get home designs in a matter of a few days rather than the traditional weeks.

"We are excited for the opportunity to keep innovating and serve the world," says Nicole Wang, Collov co-founder, who is also CEO & Chairlady of a publicly listed company on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. "It's been exciting for our AI team to bring such cutting-edge technology into real life. Now that our testing phase is complete, we will relaunch on a larger scale. We believe everyone deserves to feel happiest at home, and we are positioned to help even more people experience that."

