Paint Roller Market to Garner $3.18 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR

Increase in demand for various types of paint rollers and rise in demand in investments of the industrial buildings have boosted the growth of the global paint rollers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Paint Roller Market by Fabric (Synthetic and Blended), Frame Size (Shorter, Medium, and Large), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global paint roller industry was pegged at $2.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for various types of paint rollers, improved designs and functionality, and rise in demand in investments in industrial buildings have boosted the growth of the global paint roller market. However, the presence of substitute products such as paint brushes and sprays and competition from domestic manufactures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives to improve industrial growth such as furniture and automotive is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10516

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, market players had to make contingency plans and alter their investments to protect their staff, supply chain partners, and operations.

The disrupted supply chain and lack of raw materials hampered the sales of paint rollers.

However, as the number of Covid-19 is decreasing, the paint roller companies are expected to reopen their business at full-scale.

The synthetic segment dominated the market

By fabric, the blended segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global paint roller market. This is due to the emergence of DIY trend in developed countries including UK, the U.S., and Germany to engage in activities such as outdoor and indoor housing painting.

However, the synthetic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, as they are mass-produced, less expensive, and budget-friendly, and have a longer lifespan,.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the BIM in ConstructionMarket: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10516

The large segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% through 2027

By frame size, the large segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in residential construction activities around the globe. However, the medium segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global paint roller market, due to economic growth, high urbanization, and rise of new housing construction activities.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to high economic growth in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia and surge in demand for residential construction. The global paint roller market across North America is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Major market players

Anderson Products

Gordon Brush

Beorol

Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing

Marshall Brushes & Rollers

& Rollers Quali-Tech Manufacturing

Purdy

Roll Roy

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. The Wooster Brush Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10516

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Modular Construction Market - Global modular construction market is expected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market - Global smart indoor garden systems is expected to reach $176,559.1 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Hand Tools Market - Global hand tools market is expected to reach $30,381.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market - Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market is expected to generate $105.6 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period.

Painting Robots Market - Global Painting Robots Market size is expected to reach $3,209.0 million in 2023, from $1,614.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Paint Spray Guns Market - Global Opportunity Analysis andIndustry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg