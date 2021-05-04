The proposed solution is claimed to be able to mitigate potential fire risk, improve logistics and reduce costs. It consists of a series of interchangeable wide blocks that are said to be easily movable for simplified transportation.Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanche has launched a new modular, plug-and-play solution for large scale energy storage which is claimed to have a reduced carbon footprint and environmental impact. The LeBlock solution consists of two kinds of five-foot, interchangeable battery blocks that the manufacturer describes as easy to transport via boat or truck and to be installed ...

