Epazz, Inc.

Epazz: ZenaTech is Beta Testing the ZenaDrone 1000 In Ireland Hemp Farms; The Charging-Pad Technology Will be Used to Develop Mobile Power Stations, and the Technology Will Power Next-Generation Farms



04-May-2021 / 15:45 CET/CEST



Epazz Holdings: ZenaTech is Beta Testing the ZenaDrone 1000 In Ireland Hemp Farms; The Charging-Pad Technology Will be Used to Develop Mobile Power Stations, and the Technology Will Power Next-Generation Farms The drone's mobile app will manage multiple drones at once CHICAGO, IL via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holding, ZenaTech Inc., is beta testing the ZenaDrone 1000 in Ireland this week. The drone will power next-generation farms and change the way farms do business. The ZenaDrone 1000 is the first of many new drone technologies that ZenaTech is developing. The company is working on a mobile power station to recharge drones that are thousands of feet from a power outlet, which is part of the company's charging-pad technology that allows for wireless charging. The company will release details in the coming weeks. The ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for hemp farms. The drones will have multiple functions to scan fields and remove male hemp plants to double female hemp plant production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples. ZenaDrone is considering marketing around-the-clock coverage in livestock and wildlife protection. ZenaDrone multispectral sensors can be modified to create a tracking system for each animal. Although further research and development are required, the company believes facial recognition technology can be used on animals. Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, "The charging pad is key to autonomous drone activities. Now we are extending our technology for a mobile power station. The mobile power station will extend the range of the ZenaDrone 1000, allowing it to cover more ground during a period of time." If you are interested in preordering the ZenaDrone farm solution, please visit www.zenadrone.com. Epazz will provide daily updates on the drone's development and the company on its Twitter page, https://www.twitter.com/epazz. About ZenaTech Inc. (www.zenadrone.com) ZenaTech Inc. is a drone-smart hemp farming solution that monitors the plant life cycle from growth to sale. In accordance with government regulations for quality assurance measures, ZenaPay tracks, monitors and calculates plant life cycles in real time, providing accurate data extraction for management and auditing reports and certifying the plant life cycle from start to its targeted purpose. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small to midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex (an applicant-tracking system). SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations. For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



