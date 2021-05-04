Betway: Which Star Wars planet is the best to live on?

There are billions of fascinating planets in the galaxy far, far away, but which one would make the best home? Betway's Jack Green speaks to Star Wars expert Matt Hudson - host of the Star Wars Sessions podcast - to find out.

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May the 4th be with you… The Star Wars universe is home to an incredible array of diverse planets. From the arid desert of Tatooine to the bustling metropolis of Coruscant, there are countless ways to live a life in the galaxy far, far away. Of all the planets, though, which would provide the best place to live?

Highlights include:

BESPIN

Bespin was a gas giant, uninhabitable aside from the Cloud City that towers above the planet's surface.

Matt Hudson: "Bespin is a massive ball of gas, basically. Cloud City is the hospitable area at the top, and it's all very white, very clinical. The whole thing is sterile.

"It's well run by Lando Calrissian, the administrator, and it seems like a decent quality of life, but it doesn't look particularly lively. There's not an awful lot there, so if you want to go to the pub or a bar or club - I didn't see any.

"Everybody keeps to themselves and looks like they just live to work. So it wouldn't be the most exciting place to live, I'd call it more of a retirement home."

Rating: 7/10

ENDOR

A forest planet which is home to the Ewoks, Endor was the scene of the final battle in Return of the Jedi.

MH: "If you love a bit of nature, you're living the dream.

"You can get plenty of exercise, I'd imagine there's nature trails, a lot of climbing, a lot of running through the forest. And there's the notoriety of being the planet that the second Death Star blew up over.

"At the same time, there's nothing of any real value there for the bad guys to come and try to take over the planet. There's nothing there apart from trees and Ewoks, so I think it's a safe place to live.

"The major con is those Ewoks. They will murder you in cold blood. They're vicious little things.

"They were going to burn Han Solo and Luke Skywalker alive on the spit until C-3PO called it off. It was burn first, ask questions later."

Rating: 8/10

For the full interview, please follow this link: https://blog.betway.com/casino/which-star-wars-planet-is-the-best-to-live-on/

