MobiCard Inc.: The Next Generation of Talent is Bringing Data Analytics to Business Networking

Mobicard CTO Nicholis Santana's relationship with Mobicard is rooted in innovation.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / MobiCard, the exclusive and revolutionary digital business card platform exchange for seamless networking has created the simplest, most innovative way to digitally share and exchange business cards. The addition of Chief Technology Officer Nicholis Santana expands on their mission to deliver the next generation of business networking solutions.

Developing a proprietary algorithm to discover growth potential in stocks led Santana to discover the MobiCard team. Enthusiastic about the technology and platform their team was able to develop, Santana moved on to work as an IT liaison between MobiCard and a third party. Believing his contributions and skill set would add more value to what MobiCard was looking to achieve, Santana would eventually join the MobiCard team as Chief Technology Officer. His primary goals as part of the MobiCard team include:

Improve the MobiCard user experience

Keep existing users engaged

Increase adoption rate through increased value

According to Santana, there are two areas of opportunity for MobiCard to capitalize on: the accountability of data, and the use of the MobiCard ecosystem to increase efficiency. When it comes to the accountability of data, businesses that use MobiCard to properly manage their outgoing data, giving organizations the ability to control the flow of information.

"I wanted to help CEO Mr Sodaitis implement his vision and ideas into a language that developers could understand and execute," stated CTO Santana. MobiCard also allows for new levels of efficiency. "Businesses will have a much better understanding of their customers, and the customers will have a better understanding of what they want to see," adds Santana. "MobiCard will have an understanding of both parties. Those analytics will allow us to quickly determine where the demand is. It's the development of an efficiency driver for marketing."

While attending school for computer science and working for the Washington Metro, Santana simultaneously launched his own successful app development company. Santana's long history with software development is an embodiment of the next generation of CTOs who, thanks to their coding knowledge, talent, and firsthand experience, are able to effectively manage a team of highly motivated and skilled developers.

MobiCard is a revolutionary digital business card platform that allows anyone to create multiple business cards and share them with potential clients. The MobiCard app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, also allows users to receive notifications when business cards are viewed and shared with others, empowering users to make smarter, data-driven networking decisions to help facilitate long-lasting business relationships.

