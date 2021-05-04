AppViewX Launches Comprehensive Global Channel Program

New AppViewXpert program helps drive new opportunities and maximize profitability for partners as demand for Machine Identity Management and Application Delivery Automation grows

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in machine identity management and application delivery automation, today announced the launch of AppViewXpert, its new global channel program geared towards enabling and expanding its partner ecosystem to build deeper relationships and maximize customer success. AppViewX is also launching an interactive portal to ensure partners have access to relevant material and support to supplement their growth strategies.

AppViewXpert offers partners the ability to grow within the new program. Partners can advance through the AppViewXpert program by demonstrating quality sales and services capabilities to our joint customers. Program levels have been carefully designed to provide partners with specialized pre-sales expertise while offering exceptional services and revenue opportunities. Sales support, global market cadence, customer support, registration discounts, educational tools and collateral are also components of the new program.

AppViewXpert is extending enhanced go-to-market capabilities to its network. Below are highlights of the added support:

Professional Services opportunities for those partners that have made AppViewX an integral part of their overall practice

Opportunity Registration and Protected Renewals

Quali?ed Leads: The AppViewX sales team will share quali?ed leads with channel partners on a regular basis.

Marketing Support: The team understands the unique nature of each partner's business and works to design custom demand generation and services solutions that are right for each business, rather than prescribe a one-size-?ts-all solution.

"We're investing in our channel partners to help them solve rapidly evolving problems for our joint enterprise customers with the most advanced machine identity and application delivery automation solutions," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. " Gartner has named Machine Identity Management as one of the top security and risk management trends for 2021, reinforcing the absolute need for a robust, end-to-end solution that can manage growing machine identities across the cloud, edge, and everywhere in between. With the launch of AppViewXpert, we are aligning our field with our partners to better deliver strong customer outcomes through digital transformation. And, as certified partners, our channel community will be better empowered to provide continued professional services and support, which will benefit them as well as customers - paving way for a win-win strategy."

As the demand for next-gen certificate lifecycle management and application delivery automation solutions surge, AppViewX is rapidly increasing its customer base. AppViewX CERT+ was recently recognized by Gartner in the Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools, 2021 report, making it the solution of choice for global enterprises.

"The launch of the AppViewXpert partner program offers enhanced go-to-market support, incentives, and training," said Wendy Hoey, Senior Director, Partner Alliances, Optiv. "Our clients want to move faster, eliminate errors, and reduce costs. AppViewX rates high on all three criteria, making them a valuable part of our enterprise solutions portfolio. We look forward to continue collaborating and better serving clients with cutting edge products and services."

"We are very impressed with AppViewX's commitment to the global solution provider community." said Franck Navarro, CEO at Abbakan. "AppViewX has effectively partnered with the channel in the past. Now, we are excited to see the redesigned partner program and are sure it will benefit all partners and our mutual customers. The AppViewXpert program is comprehensive, providing us with the tools, enablement programs and increasing revenue through professional services to accelerate our growth with AppViewX."

AppViewX also announced channel veteran Chris Peterson as Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances, overseeing the AppViewXpert program. Chris has over 25 years of experience designing and executing Global Channel, MSP, Systems Integrator and Alliance Partner Programs. Prior to AppViewX, he served in leadership roles, launching and establishing channel programs at Centrify Corporation, Tenable, Sourcefire, ArcSight and Secure Computing (McAfee).

For more information on how to join the program, visit AppViewX at https://www.appviewx.com/partners/channel-partners/

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver Machine Identity Management and Application Delivery Automation solutions services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

