Light Reading Inc.: Leading Lights Awards Are Open for Entry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, announced that its 2021 Leading Lights Awards program is now open for submissions. The Leading Lights is Light Reading's awards program recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

This year's program will feature 26 categories, including the Light Reading Hall of Fame. New for 2021, Light Reading has updated some of its awards categories; expanded the list; and included several awards for outstanding use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action. To view the full list of categories, click here.

For early-bird pricing, submit your entries by June 1, 2021. Early-bird pricing is $299 per entry, $100 off each additional entry. The Leading Lights Awards will be open through July 1, 2021. For entry fees, click here.

To enter the Leading Lights Awards, visit us here http://awards.lightreading.com.

To view the list of FAQs, click here.

