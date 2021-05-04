Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
04.05.2021 | 16:39
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 4

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 30 April 2021, are as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareVoting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p359,095,1051359,095,1050359,095,105

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

4 May 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

