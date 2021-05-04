Say Allo: Hispanic and Latino Singles Say "Hola" To A New Video Forward Dating App

New dating app aims to connect millions of Hispanic and Latino singles

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / This week Say Allo, the smart dating app for singles adults announced the upcoming launch of DiHola, a video forward dating app to connect Hispanic and Latino singles throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

According to a recent Pew Research study, of the nearly 61 million Americans who identify as Hispanic or Latino, over 17 million single adults have used a dating app or site.

"We're on a mission to connect compatible singles," said Say Allo founder and CEO, Zackary Lewis. "After a year of isolation, we want to be a positive force for Hispanic and Latino singles to start saying "Hola" - face-to-face - through our innovative video forward approach with our new dating app, DiHola."

DiHola will offer unique features that allow users to send an icebreaker or connect through video chat inside the app after a match has been made. Users will also benefit from DiHola's smart matching algorithm, compatibility reports, and profile prompts that include country of origin and Covid-19 vaccination status, to name a few.

The DiHola dating app is expected to be released later this month. To get on the waitlist, visit DiHola.com.

About Say Allo and DiHola

Say Allo and DiHola are smart dating apps developed for people seeking compatible connections, and are the first "relationship apps" that use artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) technology. Say Allo and DiHola are available throughout North America for iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or DiHola, visit: JustSayAllo.com or DiHola.

