Product leaders and developers can seamlessly embed ThoughtSpot directly into their enterprise SaaS offerings to automate actions, and deliver consumer-grade analytics on their cloud data

ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced the launch of ThoughtSpot Everywhere. ThoughtSpot Everywhere is the first low-code embedded analytics platform that allows developers and product leaders to build interactive data apps and incorporate any service available in the Modern Analytics Cloud, including search and AI-driven analytics, directly into their apps, products, and services. In doing so, companies can give their customers and partners access to the entire modern data stack through consumer-grade analytics.

In conjunction with the launch of ThoughtSpot Everywhere, the company announced a new developer playground to allow developers to test and experiment with ThoughtSpot services. The company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Diyotta to supercharge innovation for the Modern Analytics Cloud.

Creating better product experiences with data

Businesses today run on apps, and those apps run on data. Too often, however, the technical complexity required to surface and explore that data for additional analysis prevents users from doing so. With ThoughtSpot Everywhere, product leaders and developers can easily build new data apps powered by the simplicity and ease of use of ThoughtSpot, or add ThoughtSpot services to their SaaS offerings. This gives them the unprecedented opportunity to create product experiences that stick, monetize data in new ways, and harness data right within existing tools.

End users will be able to go beyond the traditional, static dashboards offered by other embeddable analytics solutions. Instead, ThoughtSpot Everywhere empowers them to endlessly explore and interact with data through simple natural language searches. They can answer any question that arises without being limited by a predefined or prebuilt report or dashboard. With AI capabilities, the system goes further, automatically monitors the underlying data to flag relevant changes, without users having to even ask a question.

ThoughtSpot Everywhere's low-code solution is open and accessible for product leaders and developers. Customers can spend less time building and maintaining analytics in their offerings, and more time iterating on features and capabilities that delight their users. All of this can be explored in the new developer playground, which offers a step-by-step guide to leveraging ThoughtSpot Everywhere.

These insights can be used to automate entire business processes. With Action APIs, insights created in one application can trigger custom actions in another application. The automation of this insight to action enables customers to dramatically scale the use of data to drive business processes across their entire organization.

Specific capabilities or the entire platform available as a service

With ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can take advantage of the entire ThoughtSpot platform or choose to utilize specific capabilities as a service. These include:

Search. Developers and product builders can deliver differentiated analytics experiences as easy to use as a consumer application by embedding ThoughtSpot's industry pioneering search-driven analytics.

Developers and product builders can deliver differentiated analytics experiences as easy to use as a consumer application by embedding ThoughtSpot's industry pioneering search-driven analytics. Monitor. With Monitor, users can track specific KPIs or data sets, and automatically get notified when changes are detected.

With Monitor, users can track specific KPIs or data sets, and automatically get notified when changes are detected. Actions. Actions allows customers to connect their data apps to other apps and workflows to automatically trigger specific actions, processes and workflows.

Actions allows customers to connect their data apps to other apps and workflows to automatically trigger specific actions, processes and workflows. Auto-analysis. Leverage AI to automatically unearth meaningful insights in data without having to ask a question.

Leverage AI to automatically unearth meaningful insights in data without having to ask a question. Visualizations. Include best-fit visualizations, charts, graphs, and pinboards to depict relevant information.

Thoughts from the top

"We are thrilled to be working with ThoughtSpot to deliver a new kind of analytics experience to our customers. When we started thinking about this experience, we knew we wanted a solution that was simple to embed and could make it easy for our customers to ask questions and get answers," says Alessandro Lollo, Senior Data Engineer, Cloud Academy. "With ThoughtSpot, what impressed us was how easy our experience was. It makes us confident that we'll deliver a simple, yet robust, solution for our customers."

"For restaurants and the hospitality industry at large, data has been critical to navigating the unprecedented crisis the pandemic has created," said Grant Parsamyan, SVP Data Analytics, OpenTable. "ThoughtSpot gives us the ability to tap into this data through the ease of search so we can adapt quickly as the world around us changes and continue to ensure the best dining experience possible."

"Our customers have shown us the incredible possibilities that can be realized when they empower their teams to answer their own data questions and make decisions. With ThoughtSpot Everywhere, we're helping our customers unleash the same potential for their own customers and users," said Sudheesh Nair, CEO, ThoughtSpot. "ThoughtSpot Everywhere's low-code, API-approach makes it simple for our customers to take advantage of the entire modern analytics cloud. It's never been easier to build the most modern, simple, and powerful data experiences in your own offerings to delight customers and scale automation."

"Since day one, we've been focused on creating a more fact-driven world by giving customers the ability to ask and answer their own data questions. ThoughtSpot Everywhere is a major step forward in expanding this mission," said Ajeet Singh, Cofounder Executive Chairman, ThoughtSpot. "Bringing insights to applications, and using those insights to drive and automate processes means a smarter word for everyone. We're still only 2%, and will continue to innovate to help our customers and their users get the most value from their data as possible."

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Modern Analytics Cloud company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search and AI to find data insights and tap into the most cutting edge innovations the cloud data ecosystem has to offer. Companies can put the power of their modern data stack in the hands of every employee, extend the value of their data to partners and customers, and automate entire business processes. Customers can take advantage of ThoughtSpot's web and mobile applications to improve decision making for every employee. With ThoughtSpot's low-code development platform, customers can also embed consumer-grade analytics into their SaaS offerings or build entirely new interactive data apps that engage users and keep them coming back for more. Organizations like Walmart, BT, Daimler, Medtronic, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, OpenTable, Metromile, Workato, and Nationwide Building Society rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. See for yourself and try ThoughtSpot today.

