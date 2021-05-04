NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced that Senior Vice President, Operations and Innovation, Arnel Santos will depart the company, effective May 21. John Thayer will assume the role of interim Senior Vice President Operations, in addition to his role as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. A permanent Senior Vice President Operations will be named at a later date.



Luis Sierra, Chief Executive Officer NOVA Chemicals, said, "On behalf of the executive team, we thank Arnel for his service and appreciate his many contributions throughout his tenure at NOVA Chemicals and wish him well in the future."

"John is a seasoned leader with over 30-years' experience including the operations and commercial aspects of our business. With talented and highly capable teams reporting to him, we are fortunate to have John take leadership of both our operations and sales and marketing functions to retain safe, reliable and competitive operations, while delivering an exceptional customer experience," Sierra added. "He has the board's full confidence and will ensure continuity until a final Senior Vice President Operations is announced."

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

