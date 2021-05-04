ThreatModeler Software, Inc.: ThreatModeler Launches New Version of the Community Edition

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / ThreatModeler Software, Inc. announces a new update to the Community Edition that permits users to build a threat model diagram for their cloud, web, or on-premise applications. The new update will allow users to have full access for 30 days via the free Community Edition. Users will be able to create their very own threat model using reusable architecture templates, import (Visio/TMT) diagrams, and have their findings arranged in a comprehensive enterprise threat/compliance dashboard that will deliver reports, as well.

More key features include access to 700+ components from our extensive knowledge base (AWS/Azure/GCP/Mobile/Web/IOT). This upgrade provides full threat intelligence from CAPEC, WASC, OWASP Top 10, and CSA for limited components. With built-in threat modeling versioning and detailed audit log for threat models, users will have access to these additions and more after receiving their threat model license. These new key features highlight an experience for our users to start their threat modeling journey.

"The new community edition is the only platform that will enable our users to build threat models for AWS, Azure and GCP applications " said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler Software,Inc. "ThreatModeler's Community Edition, will help you get started with threat modeling the right way "

Click here to sign up today!

Explore all the ThreatModeler Editions here.

About Us

ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

ThreatModeler is an automated platform that provides a sustainable, self-service threat modeling practice for applications and infrastructure that evolves as your infrastructure grows. ThreatModeler encourages collaboration through its simple process flow diagram-based functionality that's easy to use in the creation of threat models that identify, prioritize and mitigate threats, while communicating them broadly. ThreatModeler integrates with JIRA, Jenkins, and Azure Boards and Pipelines, with bidirectional web services API also unifying stakeholders in collaboration. Teams are empowered to code fearlessly and deliver new products with security built-in as early as the design phase, which is based on global security and compliance standards.

Click here to schedule a live demo with a threat modeling expert.

Contacts

Sarah Chan Marketing Coordinator Work: +1-201-266-0510 marketing@threatmodeler.com

Links

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/threatmodeler

Join Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/threatmodelersoftware

Visit Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThreatModeler



SOURCE: ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644307/ThreatModeler-Launches-New-Version-of-the-Community-Edition