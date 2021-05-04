Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Interim Dividend

4 May 2021

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date Monday 10 May 2021

Record Date Tuesday 11 May 2021

Payment Date Friday 4 June 2021

Dividend per Share 0.052311 pounds per share (Sterling)



The Company brings to the attention of shareholders the non-standard timetable for the interim dividend due to the Company's ongoing realisation event. The expected Ex-Dividend Date is Monday 10 May 2021 and expected Record Date is Tuesday 11 May 2021. This schedule has been proposed to align the payment of this interim dividend with the Closing Date of the Election Period on Friday 7 May 2021 and the Realisation Date on Friday 14 May 2021.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Sam Walden

+44 (0) 1481 745385

N+1 Singer

James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com