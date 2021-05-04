Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Interim Dividend
London, May 4
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
Interim Dividend
4 May 2021
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date Monday 10 May 2021
Record Date Tuesday 11 May 2021
Payment Date Friday 4 June 2021
Dividend per Share 0.052311 pounds per share (Sterling)
The Company brings to the attention of shareholders the non-standard timetable for the interim dividend due to the Company's ongoing realisation event. The expected Ex-Dividend Date is Monday 10 May 2021 and expected Record Date is Tuesday 11 May 2021. This schedule has been proposed to align the payment of this interim dividend with the Closing Date of the Election Period on Friday 7 May 2021 and the Realisation Date on Friday 14 May 2021.
