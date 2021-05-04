Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 June 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 June 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 3 June 2021.

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends totalling at least 39.00p per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2021.

4 May 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323