Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
WKN: 936289 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.05.2021
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 4

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 June 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 June 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 3 June 2021.

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends totalling at least 39.00p per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2021.

4 May 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

