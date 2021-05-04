Global Optical Lens Edger Market to Thrive on Growing Popularity of Digital Camera, Market Projected to clock Impressive ~6.5% CAGR from 2018 - 2026, TMR

-The digital camera industry is thriving as a result of a rise in the use of digital cameras by hobbyists, marketers, and photographers.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements have been a major catalyst in the evolution and growth of the global optical lens edger market over the forecast timeline, from 2018 to 2026. Consumers in the lab sciences and ophthalmology are taking notice of new technology that offers greater precision whilst cutting lenses. The advantages of such devices in the optical lens edger market are being realised by optical private services and shops, which is likely to add fillip to the global optical lens edger market in the near future.

Modern optical lens edgers are capable of performing an extensive range of distinguished tasks. Lens processing speed, auto-calibration, and hassle-free use are only a few of the features that companies have prioritised. An increasing number of companies are focusing on relentless improvements of these parameters through innovation. In the global optical lens edger market, an important trend is the implementation of technologies that assist in the optimization of the entire workflow. The demand of industrial manufacturers for high quality finish of new optical instruments is also estimated to improve prospects of the market.

The global optical lens edger market is projected to be worth US$ 651.3 Mn over the forecast timeframe from 2018 to 2026. Numerous reasons such as increased utilization of digital cameras and high demand for optical lens edgers arising out of the ophthalmology sector are anticipated to accelerate growth of the market. The market, on the other hand, is anticipated to be threatened by three facets of production cycle maturity. The business is expected to be benefitted from increasing demand for in-office finishing labs from the ophthalmology sector. In the global optical lens edger market, automated yet simple and reliable edging equipment are on high demand.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing Popularity of Digital Imaging Industry to Boost Market Growth

The digital camera industry is thriving as a result of a rise in the utilization of digital cameras by marketers, photographers, and hobbyists. The digital imaging industry is experiencing significant changes across a wide range of applications, putting more pressure on suppliers of technology solutions and product. This industry's growth is being fuelled by a new imaging environment that includes visual communication, imaging, videos, and images. In this sector, new players, innovations, and market segments emerge on a regular basis. Due to a surge in consumer social media penetration, digital media is becoming increasingly significant. Consumers are increasingly exchanging multimedia content such as images and videos. As a result, demand for imaging devices like cameras is increasing, as are sales of camera lenses. As a result, the global optical lens edger market is expected to be driven by this factor.

Less Human Intervention and Fast Edging Operation to Shoot Up Demand

As increased efficiency is obtained via automation in their operations, optical lens edging machines' layout and design are now becoming exceedingly simple. This reduces the need for human intervention, allowing for a faster edging operation. The machines have a built-in 3-D drilling device that is regulated by a 5-axis mechanism. This type of device provides an excellent edge surface by performing high-quality grooving and beveling tasks. These systems vary in size from small standalone units to large integrated units with sophisticated intelligent imagers and blockers. Because of these factors, the automated yet reliable and simpler lens edger is becoming increasingly popular.

Optical Lens Edger Market: Growth Drivers

Factors such as increased utilization of digital cameras and high demand for optical lens edgers across the ophthalmology sector are anticipated to propel growth of the global optical lens edger market.

As higher productivity is obtained through automation in their processes, optical lens edging machines' layout and design are getting increasingly simple. This reduces the need for human intervention, allowing for a faster edging operation.

Due to different aspects of production cycle maturity, optical lens edger manufacturers are foreseen to face difficulties in near future. When the pace of product improvement slows down, it indicates that the product has attained technological maturity.

Global Optical Lens Edger Market: Key Competitors

Coburn Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Shanghai Supore Instruments Co. Ltd

Medical Ophthalmics Inc.

Essilor International S.A.

NIDEK CO.,LTD

