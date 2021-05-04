NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (75/21)

The Board of Directors of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is NOK 6.26 per share. The Ex-date is May 5, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS) because there were no open positions. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857162