Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
WKN: A0BLAH ISIN: NO0010196140 Ticker-Symbol: NWC 
04.05.21
17:32 Uhr
5,800 Euro
+0,317
+5,78 %
04.05.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (75/21)

The Board of Directors of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) decided on a rights
issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every two
(2) shares held. The subscription price is NOK 6.26 per share. The Ex-date is
May 5, 2021. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS) because there were no
open positions. 

