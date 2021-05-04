Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW):

Due to the ongoing health crisis and in accordance with the legal provisions and measures taken by the French government to slow the spread of the virus, the Chief Executive Officer, acting on the instructions of the Board of Directors, decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of Tuesday, 25 May 2021 in a closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders.

Shareholders are informed that all documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting referred to in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted or made available under the following conditions:

Any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, request the Company to send him or her these documents. Any holders of bearer shares wishing to exercise this right must provide an attendance certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary. In the current context, shareholders are advised to send their request to the email address dedicated to the Meeting: assembleegenerale@axway.com

All shareholders can consult the documents on the Company's website, General Meetings page: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting.

The prior notice of the Combined General Meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 19 April 2021 in BALO No. 47.

