WISeKeyto Launch its First Ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space

PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will launch in June 2021 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.



Through the WISeSat constellation, set to launch its first prototype satellites in December in 2021, WISeKey will enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems.

GENEVA, - May 4th, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that the Satellite PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will launch in June 2021 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.



This deployer contains various FOSSA customers' satellites that will be deployed in orbit as part of its launch brokerage services. In collaboration with WISeKey, a WISeKey semiconductors VaultIC secure element device is attached to the exterior of the deployer and will be exposed to space for a period of several weeks in Low Earth Orbit as a first demonstration of WISeKey's presence in the space-based WISe.SAT ecosystem.



FOSSA is launching this newly designed deployer to facilitate access to space and dispense future FOSSASAT-2E constellations into low earth orbit, assuring re-entry to avoid space debris after the operational life.

Through the WISeSat constellation WISeKey will enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems.

Earlier this year, WISeKey made a strategic investment in FOSSA Systems allowing their satellite technology to integrate into the WISeKey IoT platform connecting all IoT sectors through the development of a WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite. The WISeSaT.Satellite will be a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for the already-small Cubesat size.



WISeKey will offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat.Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

WISeKey's INeS platform uses state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms to meet the highest standards for issuing, managing, and validating digital credentials for IoT devices and now those connected with WISeSaT.Satellite. This platform is scalable to support environments for hundreds of millions of devices. Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (any custom attributes such as identities, group, type, role, and life cycle), Message Security Policy Management, and Business Rules Management. Interfacing via the cloud and connecting devices and applications, INeS is capable of remotely identifying credentials and controlling activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure provisioning.

This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks and smart homes. The possibilities are endless.

Two initial dedicated demonstrators of WISeSaT.Satellite will be the first of a global constellation of to provide a high-performance with secure connectivity. WISeSAT utilizes the FOSSA PocketQube platform for dedicated constellations and low-cost in-orbit demonstration; this new competitive platform offers the fastest and easiest access to space on the market at disruptive costs.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.