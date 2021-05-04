Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 18:15
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameWill Serle, Garry Dryburgh and Aimie Chapple
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusWill Serle - Chief People Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Aimie Chapple - Executive Officer - Customer Management

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Will Serle - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil566,310
Sale of shares£0.429733266,700
Retention of sharesNil299,610

Garry Dryburgh - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil614,851
Sale of shares£0.429733289,560
Retention of sharesNil325,291

Aimie Chapple - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil159,187
Sale of shares£0.42973374,969
Retention of sharesNil84,218
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsNil1,340,348
Sale of shares£0.429733631,229
Retention of sharesNil709,119
e)Date of the transaction2021-04-29

09:55 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
© 2021 PR Newswire
