Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Will Serle - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 566,310 Sale of shares £0.429733 266,700 Retention of shares Nil 299,610

Garry Dryburgh - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 614,851 Sale of shares £0.429733 289,560 Retention of shares Nil 325,291

Aimie Chapple - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance: