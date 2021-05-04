Vabble: The New Streaming Service is Rapidly Conquering the Market

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Launched in 2015, it is a modern-day streaming service provider filled with features catering to all walks of life, from family and friends to independent and corporate film production houses to artists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The platform is supplied with innovative blockchain technology, enabling censorship resistance allowing pure freedom of creation on screen.

The platform bridges the gap and replaces a missing link on current SVOD services by integrating community features you would see on YouTube as well as the interactivity of video calls to consume media together and even the ability to order takeaway via the Co-watching option.

In addition, the platform offers its users voting with VAB tokens, giving them the power to choose content that will appear on Vabble and even invest in productions for profit share and exclusive NFts. Vabble has converted SVOD providers largest cost into a revenue stream through production launchpad which also, in turn, generates even more profit for both users and production studios. Online tips are also available there, so its audience can praise its favourite publisher and make a payment directly to the crew in crypto.

Vabble has a great range of services, available to its consumers. So, don't just take our word for it, take a look for yourself by visiting their website. A Beta version of the platform will be live in Q3 2021

Connecting publishers and their audience

This is done by issuing rewards to users once subscriptions are paid every month. The audience pays per quarter of content watched, directly to the publisher.

And last but not the least, making a revenue model more lucrative, publishers will be able to offer NFTs for sale or auction. These tokens will be limited.

Using Vabble, publishers will be able to hold video AMAs with actors and actresses of their productions which users will be required to purchase tickets to attend.

Vabble will move the SVOD industry, providing a highly dedicated audience with a convenient hub and the type of content they really like. A Beta version of the platform will go live in Q3 2021. So, you will be able to join Vabble, find your loyal audience, and see everything the platform has to offer.

