The "Netherlands Data Center Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The Netherlands, in precise Amsterdam, is arguably the internet center for Europe. According to Hootsuite Inc., in 2019, the number of internet users in the Netherlands was roughly 16 million; however, the penetration rate of internet users in the Netherland was around 96%. Interxion, DataCenter.com, Equinix, Bytesnet, Alticom, and Google are notable investors in the Netherlands data center market.

According to Cloudscene Inc., the Netherlands, with 259 data centers, is among the top five countries in Europe in 2019. Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the most significant Internet exchange points globally, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. The Netherlands stands first in connectivity according to the European Union's Digital Economy and Society Index.

The Amsterdam region, according to Dutch Data Center Association (DDA), occupies a unique position because it is both a colocation hub and a hyperscale cluster, which makes Amsterdam the second-largest market in Europe just after London, with a market share of no less than 32%.

Datacenter market around Amsterdam has grown by an average of more than 18% annually over the past seven years, with more than 70% of all Dutch data center capacity is located in this region, according to Dutch DDA. Furthermore, Dutch data centers feature-rich ecosystems and state of the art facilities, assuring highest uptime and connectivity to over 924 service providers.

According to Informa USA, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have built massive data centers outside Amsterdam, in Middenmeer and Groningen, while laying a cable to the capital. Microsoft's regional center for cloud-computing services is in the Netherlands.

In June 2019, Google unveiled plans to invest USD 1.1 billion to expand its data center infrastructure. A modern office will be built in Airport, about 30 miles north of Amsterdam, while an existent site about 130 miles further north, in Eemshaven, will be developed.

The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty, Inc. in 2020 is likely to strengthen retail and wholesale colocation investments into the market. The majority of the facilities developed by leading service providers are built as a Tier III data center with design on 2N in critical infrastructures such as PDUs, UPS, and generator systems.

However, owing to the increasing demand from the hyper-scale vendors in the region, Netherland is increasingly turning into a primary hotspot for the data center business. The growing number of investments in the area is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets over the forecast period.

Construction projects have been brought to a pause to circumvent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the Netherlands, the impact is moderate. Construction work remains in the Netherlands by following guidelines commanded by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a more considerable influence on future projects.

Competitive Landscape

The Netherlands Data Center Market depicts a moderately fragmented stage, owing to the presence of many players in the market. Some of the predominant players of the market are Interxion, DataCenter.com, Equinix, Bytesnet, Alticom, among others.

Owing to the intense competition, many market players are using various strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and developments, are some of the strategies which the top players are following to increase their market penetration and strengthen their positions in the market.

