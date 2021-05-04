The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 04.05.2021

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 04.05.2021



ISIN Name

CA03765K1049 APHRIA INC.

CA09369R2054 BLOCPLAY ENTERTAINMENT

CA1048331088 BRAGG GAMING GRP NEW

DE000BLB7R43 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22

DE000BLB7R50 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23

DE000BLB7R68 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24

DE000BLB7SD2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25

DE000BLB7SK7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25

DE000BLB7SM3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29

US48214T1079 JUST EAT TAKEAW. UNSP.ADR

