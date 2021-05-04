Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HM0 ISIN: CA03765K1049 Ticker-Symbol: 10E 
Tradegate
30.04.21
21:58 Uhr
12,705 Euro
-0,030
-0,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APHRIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APHRIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,68012,74503.05.
12,79012,97503.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APHRIA
APHRIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APHRIA INC12,705-0,24 %
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC1,240-4,62 %
PLAYGROUND VENTURES INC0,248+0,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.