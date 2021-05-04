Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
04.05.21
16:20 Uhr
39,270 Euro
+0,110
+0,28 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,08039,48020:32
39,22039,44020:32
Dow Jones News
04.05.2021 | 20:07
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021 
04-May-2021 / 19:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all 
matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes 
precedence over this translation. 
 
 
Paris, May 4, 2021 - 7:35 pm 
 
 
AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE 
COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 10, 2021 
 
 
 
 
Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will be held behind closed 
doors on: 
Thursday June 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm. 
 
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the resulting measures restricting or prohibiting travels or 
gatherings as of the date of the notice of meeting publication, the Rubis Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind 
closed doors, without shareholders or persons entitled to participate, at the Company's registered office, 46, rue 
Boissière - 75116 Paris. 
 
The Shareholder's Meeting will be broadcasted live at 2.00 pm (Paris time), then available on replay, on the Company's 
website (www.rubis.fr), without the possibility to ask questions or submit new resolutions during the meeting. 
 
Shareholders may send their questions in writing by registered letter with an acknowledgement of receipt or, 
preferably, by email (ag@rubis.fr) together with a justification of their shareholder status through a shareholder 
certificate. These questions have to be received by Tuesday, June 8, 2021. 
 
The agenda, the resolutions put forward and the conditions of participation and vote are set out in the notice of 
meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("Balo") on May 3, 2021, which is also available in 
the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr, "Shareholders" section). 
 
The preparatory documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to shareholders 
under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr, 
"Shareholders" section). 
 
Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's 
website as it will be updated on any changes in the conditions of participation that may occur. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 1192503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192503 04-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 13:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

