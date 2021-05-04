DJ RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021 04-May-2021 / 19:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 4, 2021 - 7:35 pm AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 10, 2021 Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will be held behind closed doors on: Thursday June 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the resulting measures restricting or prohibiting travels or gatherings as of the date of the notice of meeting publication, the Rubis Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without shareholders or persons entitled to participate, at the Company's registered office, 46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris. The Shareholder's Meeting will be broadcasted live at 2.00 pm (Paris time), then available on replay, on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr), without the possibility to ask questions or submit new resolutions during the meeting. Shareholders may send their questions in writing by registered letter with an acknowledgement of receipt or, preferably, by email (ag@rubis.fr) together with a justification of their shareholder status through a shareholder certificate. These questions have to be received by Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The agenda, the resolutions put forward and the conditions of participation and vote are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("Balo") on May 3, 2021, which is also available in the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr, "Shareholders" section). The preparatory documents and information pertaining to this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to shareholders under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr, "Shareholders" section). Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to this Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website as it will be updated on any changes in the conditions of participation that may occur. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' meeting of June 10, 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 1192503 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

