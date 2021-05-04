Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces that the Paris Commercial Court has approved today the amendment to its safeguard plan, allowing therefore the effective completion of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the "Tender Offer") and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye's press release dated January 22, 2021).

Consequently, and subject to the availability of the proceeds of the new financing, the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur on May 18, 2021.

Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately 195.4m for a total repurchase price of approximately 39.1m reducing the total amount of its debt by approximately 156.3m. The total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the annex to the press release issued by Rallye on 11 February 2021.

Following the settlement of the Tender Offer, the repayment profile of Rallye's financial debt will be as follows:

The details of the unsecured notes purchased under the Tender Offer are broken down, in nominal value, according to the allocation set forth in the Appendix.

Appendix

Unsecured notes in nominal value purchased under the Tender Offer

Pre-Tender Offer

Outstanding

Amount Amount Acquired

under the Tender

Offer Post-Tender Offer

Outstanding

Amount 2022 Notes (ISIN FR0012017903) 110,000,000 27,500,000 82,500,000 2020 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0341440326) CHF 75,000,000 CHF 6,465,000 CHF 68,535,000 2021 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0011801596) 464,600,000 26,000,000 438,600,000 2023 EMTN Notes (ISIN FR0013257557) 350,000,000 22,000,000 328,000,000 2024 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0398013778) CHF 95,000,000 CHF 15,025,000 CHF 79,975,000 Non-Dilutive Notes 2022 (ISIN FR0013215415) 200,000,000 45,800,000 154,200,000 Exchangeable Notes (ISIN FR0011567908) 4,628,847.61 1,680,920.69 2,947,926.92

Contacts:

Press contact:

Havas Paris

Aliénor Miens +33 6 64 32 81 75 alienor.miens@havas.com

Michaël Sadoun +33 6 82 34 76 26 michael.sadoun@havas.com