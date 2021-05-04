Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (FWB: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first commercial production run of ArtemiC at its supply partner, Swiss PharmaCan AG ("SPC") in April 20211, and a second production run worth nearly $1 million2 CAD that is scaled to service the growing demand around the world.

Building on the Company's recent application to Health Canada for its natural oral spray, ArtemiC, following its successful COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial (see Glow's release dated April 27, 2021), the Company's strategic focus is on expediting the launch of ArtemiC in Canada and beyond as cases of COVID-19 are spiking globally, with some countries seeing record numbers of daily cases as new variants circulate widely and vaccine shortages prohibit widespread access.3



"With successful COVID-19 clinical trials already complete, if Health Canada approves it, ArtemiC provides several advantages as an at-home oral spray. Being able to take the spray at home, at first signs of illness may help avoid a trip to the hospital and is a cost-effective way to distribute at large scale, compared to a complex injection supply chain," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech.



The recent successful production of ArtemiC and scaled up second production order of nearly $1 million CAD placed by the Company's supply partner, SPC, positions Glow with immediate product supply as it prepares to launch ArtemiC in North America. SPC is the global master distributor of ArtemiC, which is manufactured by MGC Pharma.

"Our team has been carefully putting together the necessary logistics infrastructure which will meet the needs of today and allow us to scale growth in the future," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Our supply partners, Swiss PharmaCan and MGC Pharma, have been significantly ramping up production of ArtemiC to fulfill the growing demand around the world."

ArtemiC is a clinically tested oral spray containing four natural active ingredients: Artemisinin, Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, and Vitamin C. The formulation uses the MyCell delivery system technology to increase bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active ingredients. Glow has exclusive rights to market, sell and distribute ArtemiC in Canada, U.S., Mexico and all Carribean countries as a food supplement (nutraceutical, dietary supplement, natural health product).4

ArtemiC was submitted to Health Canada's Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) on Mar 11, 2021. The application, which is currently under review by Health Canada, included supporting ArtemiC COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial results. Under Canadian regulations, all NHPs must obtain premarket approval by Health Canada to assure they are safe, effective and of high quality before being allowed to be sold in Canada. Once Health Canada makes this assessment, they are issued a unique Natural Product Number (NPN).

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Glow LifeTech Ltd.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

About Swiss PharmaCan AG/Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients.

Website: www.swisspharmacan.ch

About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MGC Pharma is a biopharma company with a "Nature to Medicine" strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company's mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets.

Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

1 https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MXC/02361107.pdf

2 https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MXC/02370951.pdf

3 https://covid19.who.int

4 See Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) press release dated Feb 16, 2021

