Songs2Cinema Announces the Launch of the 'Love is Giving' Music Video Premiere

The VIP Event, Which is By Invitation Only, Will Take Place in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, May 23

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Karin Rybar and David Goldblatt, a musical team and founders of Songs2Cinema, are pleased to announce the launch of their "Love is Giving" music video premiere. The event will take place on Sunday, May 23 at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

To learn more about Songs2Cinema, which is an in-house scoring team that specializes in creating music with a cinematic appeal, please visit https://www.davidgoldblattmusic.com/songs2cinema.

The "Love is Giving" event will be by invitation only, with just 50 people in attendance. The event will be produced by Dreamworks producer and Disney director, Saul Blinkoff. A number of VIPs have already RSVP'ed for the event, the spokesperson noted, including top legends in the music industry like Desmond Child and music supervisors and record executives.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the premiere of the "Love is Giving" music video, along with information about the making of the song and video.

Two other music videos will be presented at the event: "Tu El Momento" and "Besa Los Minutes." David will then play the song "Your Glow," followed by a light show set to "Azure."

High quality catering will be provided during the evening, and to keep the event as safe as possible, masks will be given to all attendees. Everyone will also receive MP3s of all of the music and video contact information and white hats with the company logo.

As a spokesperson for Songs2Cinema noted, Karin and David are looking forward to the upcoming event and sharing their video for "Love is Giving" with their guests. The duo feels they flourish when they collaborate together as cinema song composers.

"Their distinct specialty is in crafting song from story where sight and sound become visceral experiences and the musical DNA of the narrative is brought to its fullest fruition," the spokesperson noted, adding that they draw from a catalog of existing material or create their own songs to help amplify the emotional content of the narrative.

About Songs2Cinema:

Songs2Cinema was founded by Karin Rybar and David Goldblatt and is an in-house song scoring team crafting music with cinematic appeal and production. They specialize in the highest quality in melodic music for cinema, as well as writing songs for artists. They will premiere their new music in their "Love is Giving" event in Los Angeles this month. To learn more, please visit https://www.davidgoldblattmusic.com/songs2cinema.

