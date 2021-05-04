Dolphin Entertainment: The Door & Viewpoint Creative Partner to Develop Strategy and Digital Content For Leary Firefighters Foundation's International Firefighters Day Broadcast

Event recognizes firefighters and launches the foundation's virtual training video series with the largest fire training exercise in NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / PR powerhouse The Door and award-winning content production house Viewpoint Creative, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), have teamed up with the Leary Firefighters Foundation to celebrate International Firefighters Day. Honoring firefighters across the country, the Leary Firefighters Foundation held a digital broadcast for foundation donors and firefighters nationwide, celebrating International Firefighters Day on Tuesday, May 4.

The Door's team built out the International Firefighters Day campaign strategy that sought to thank firefighters and strategically launch the announcement of the Foundation's Virtual Training series.

"Our primary goal is to connect and grow a strong community between fire departments and the public, ultimately driving awareness and support for the foundation. Our digital marketing campaigns have assisted in creating a greater sense of gratitude towards first responders, all while growing LFF's social presence," says Brittany Resnick, Executive Director of Social Media at The Door.

Viewpoint Creative developed and executed the roll-in video content for the broadcast, including videos from celebrities supporting the foundation, grantees thanking the organization for their grants, additional LFF board members speaking about the importance of the foundation, as well as the pinnacle of the evening, the premiere of the first video in the LFF Virtual Training series; MOAD - Mother of All Drills. This twelve-minute piece gives the viewer an up-close seat in the middle of New York City's largest fire drill. Using six ground & roof cameras, six go-pros, five fire-proof bullet-cams and two drones, Viewpoint Creative captured the drill from start to finish.

Per David Shilale, Viewpoint's Director and Executive Producer, "This was not a 'fake' CGI production. It was real, with real fire, real situations and New York's best firefighters. Our job was to capture the controlled chaos and create a video that will teach and benefit firefighters when they watch."

The foundation's founder, Denis Leary, commented on the importance of the new Virtual Training Series initiative: "This training series will allow firefighters all across the country, and the world, to learn from fellow firefighters and their departments. They will learn techniques, operations and protocols that they may otherwise not have access to, enabling them to be better prepared as they head into a situation, ultimately keeping themselves and the public safer."

The event included LFF Board member Rachael Ray and Leary remotely cooking with firefighters throughout the broadcast. It also included videos from celebrity friendlies, other LFF Board members, foundation grantee recipients and the first of many training videos, launching the Foundation's Virtual Training series.

This is the second collaboration between LFF, The Door and Viewpoint Creative, with the first being the award-winning short documentary series The Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered. The five episode series honored the six Worcester Firefighters lost during the 1999 Cold Storage Fire, one being Leary's cousin, Firefighter Jerry Lucey, and a second, a childhood friend, Lt. Tommy Spencer.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service boutique creative and video production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company specializes in developing and producing turn-key video content including commercial, promotion, brand & image, internal communications, content and product launches for its entertainment and direct-to-brand clients.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

About Leary Firefighter Foundation

The Leary Firefighters Foundation was established in 2000 by actor Denis Leary in response to a tragic fire in Worcester, Massachusetts that claimed the lives of Denis' cousin, a childhood friend, and four other firefighters. The Leary Firefighters Foundation's mission is to provide funding and resources for Fire Departments to obtain the best available equipment, technology and training. We are dedicated to helping maintain the highest level of public safety in our communities.

